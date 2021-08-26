All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
This Homegrown Denim Brand Nails Fashion Game While Committing Towards Sustainability

Image Credits: Instagram, LinkedIn

SMB Story

This Homegrown Denim Brand Nails Fashion Game While Committing Towards Sustainability

Tashafi Nazir

By: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist
See article by Tashafi Nazir

Gujarat,  26 Aug 2021 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

'Freakins' is a homegrown womenswear denim brand. Launched in 2018, the clothing start-up has been clocking an impressive turnover and now is investing in designing environment-conscious apparel.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Denim is one fashion trend that never goes out of style. Be it summer or winter season, it is always an essential part of our wardrobe. From simple, classic to the latest designs aimed to provide comfort, the clothing material can take one's fashion game to a different level. Mainstream brands like Levis, Calvin Klein, Diesel, Wrangler have been ruling this apparel market for a long. However, a few homegrown brands have also been able to make their mark over the years.

One such brand is Ahmedabad-based 'Freakins'—an exclusive womenswear denim brand. Launched in 2018, this young start-up's products are now available across the country, clocking an estimated turnover of ₹12 crores annually. In just three years, the brand's strategy has evolved tremendously. From going utterly automated in terms of research to launching fit stores across the country and introducing home trials during the pandemic, the brand's growth trajectory is on an upward spike.


The company was started as an experiment by Shaan Shah, who is the co-founder and CEO of the brand. Shah co-invested ₹10 lakh to design and manufacture a few denimwear samples and tried selling them in the market. On getting a good response, he decided to launch his own collection in November 2018, and now, the homegrown brand is reportedly reaping profits every year.

Their winning strategy? Turning 'Design to Delivery' within two weeks, with a full vertical set-up!

12 Crore Annual Turnover

Shaan's love and immense passion for high-quality, pure fabrics inspired him to start the venture. "I began my journey with the compassionate motive of providing superior quality garments at pocket-friendly rates to turn customers fashionable," Shah told The Logical Indian.

The young entrepreneur is responsible for the collaborations and associations along with the comprehensive business development of the brand. He believes in the motto - 'Adjust, Adapt and Accept' to keep up with the constantly changing trends in the market.


Recognising the potential of his brand, Shah shared that he and his equally young but vibrant team has been working tirelessly towards its refinement. Although Shah is relatively young compared to his industry counterparts, he firmly believes that the fresh perspective he brings to his business gives him the edge over others.

Speaking on the brand's focus on sustainability, Shah informed that the newest designs are environment-conscious and are being made with reduced water, electricity, and chemical consumption.

"Freakins is at 12 Crore Annual Turnover since its inception in November 2018 and we expect the brand to make it to 20 Crore Annual Turnover by the end of 2021," Shah said.

He believes in maintaining a healthy work-life balance and does so through realistic planning and prioritisation.

Also Read: Saving Money Priority For Indians Over Making Sustainable Choices, Says Study


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Freakins 
Homegrown Jeans 
Shaan Shah 
Sustainability 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X