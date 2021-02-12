Specially-Abled Food Entrepreneur From Nagpur Runs Poha Stall, Inspires Many

SSD Rice-Chole & Poha stall can be spotted opposite Ginger Mall in Nagpur's Jaripatka locality. The stall is popular among locals not just for food but also for the stall owner's life journey.

Specially-abled Lakhan Motwani has been setting up his food stall, every morning, for the past 14 years. He had lost his right arm during childhood but the physical disability did not deter him from working towards and living a life of dignity.

"I lost my right arm during childhood but I did not stop doing work. Even with just one hand, I have been doing all the physical activities," Motwani told Nation Next in a video interview.

On the arduous preparation, Motwani said, "My day starts quite early...at around 4 am. All that needs to be freshly prepared are done in the morning but all the chopping work takes place at night and is kept ready. The stall is set up by 7 am."



Father to three kids, Motwani is the sole breadwinner in his family but he has been an inspiration to many—his customers as well the ones discovering him online. Motwani believes that determination has been the key driving force in his life and has always pushed him to do better.

"I can do the work of two people while running the stall. I can even ride two-wheelers and drive a four-wheeled vehicle. So there is nothing called 'impossible'," exclaimed the food entrepreneur.

