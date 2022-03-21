All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Impacting Over 6 Million Farmers, Chennai-based Samunnati Is Combining Agriculture And Technology

Image Credit: Samunnati

Small Medium Business

Impacting Over 6 Million Farmers, Chennai-based Samunnati Is Combining Agriculture And Technology

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  21 March 2022 1:11 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Samunnati currently has access to over 1500 Farmer Collectives with a member base of over 6 million farmers and envisions impacting 1 in every 4 farming households through its network by 2027.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Agriculture continues to employ over 50 percent of the total Indian population and contributes almost 20 percent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). However, at many ends, small farmers, which comprise a majority share in the agricultural industry, often lack the digital knowledge and expertise to be able to extract most out of their produce. Therefore, Samunnati, a Chennai-based startup is on a mission to build forms an open agri-network to unlock the trillion-dollar-plus potential of Indian agriculture with smallholder farmers at the centre of it.

Mitigating Problems Of Small Farmers

The organization, as their name suggests, stands for the collective growth and collective prosperity of the agricultural ecosystem. Samunnati's Agri Commerce and Agri Finance solutions enable affiliated farmer collectives and the larger ecosystem to be more efficient and productive through multiple technology-enabled interventions and collaborative partnerships. The organization began its journey by mitigating the problem of access to capital for smallholder farmers. The farmer-centric approach led them to discover major systemic problems in the entire agri-value chain beyond the problem of capital.

Agri-Value Chains In Various States

While speaking to The Logical Indian over mail, Anilkumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati, said, "The agriculture sector struggles with huge information asymmetry and several gaps exist. Agriculture as a sector also remains exposed to risks & unpredictability related to production, weather, prices, and policy. However, some of these risks can be better mitigated by using technology as an intervention. As digitization rapidly takes root in every sector and household of India, a gamut of connectivity, data and opportunity come together for the sector and this is the essence of agri-tech."

Samunnati has a presence in more than 100 agri-value chains spread over 22 states in India and has powered over $1Bn of gross transaction value in its journey so far. Samunnati currently has access to over 1500 Farmer Collectives with a member base of over 6 million farmers and envisions impacting 1 in every 4 farming households through its network by 2027.

Also Read: Girls Twice As Likely As Boys To Suffer Mental Health Issues By The Age Of 18, Says Study

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Farmers 
Small holding farms 
Samunnati 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X