This Delhi-Based Startup Is Providing Digital Solution For Waste Management

EcoEx, led by Nimit Aggarwal and his team, is India's first digital marketplace for plastic waste management services. The company makes recyclers meet the producers and brand owners. According to a Statista report, India is accountable for the world's 18 per cent population and generates 12 per cent of global municipal waste. With the rising population, India might see a rise in solid waste generation in the coming decades.



This company lays the path for producers and brand owners to get connected with waste management agencies and recyclers for exchanging plastic credit certificates (PCC). The Delhi-based company offers digital solutions to identify the source of plastic, its channelization, and disposal with a complete set of documents which ensures the project is executed on the ground.

In India, it's necessary to have PCCs to meet the extended producer responsibility (EPR) guidelines which have been formed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The startup helps in issuing PCCs required for trading plastic waste. The producers, importers, and Brand Owners (PIBOs) can register online on the EcoEx platform.

Digital Waste Management

The recyclers can then open an online inventory of the products they buy or sell and can put up an auction. Following this, the interested PIBOs or waste management agencies will take suitable action of buying or selling. EcoEx holds over 120 partners, including 60 recyclers, five waste-to-oil plants, 20 waste management agencies, and nearly 40 waste collectors. The company charges a 5 per cent commission for each successful transaction on the trade of raw waste materials.

The company said, "We aim to make a sustainable ecosystem and a plastic-free future to live, with the additional monetary benefits to all the members. By looking at the current situation, we provide the facility of the digital ecosystem. So that the trading can happen anytime & anywhere as your comfort is our top priority."

