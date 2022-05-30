'Vaapsi' Livelihood Initiative: Enabling Rural India To Become Independent Through Innovative Solutions

People of Ranigadar, Jharnawa, Daniya and Karmatand of Maduhar Panchayat of Kauakol block have neither a road to go nor any public resource. With absolutely no internet connectivity, their village is situated in the middle of the forest at a distance of 65 km from Nawada district headquarters.

Due to the abundance of Mahua trees in the forest, the locals make and sell liquor.





After carefully understanding the need of the hour, the plantation work was carried out by the Village Nirman Mandal organization and 'Kisan Kits' were shared with them by Team Goonj.

Under Goonj's 'Vaapsi' initiative, the availability of tools encouraged the community to clean the field and make it cultivable. This has not only created a sustainable solution to the problem but also brought local people together as a team. The people who once used to sell liquor are not focussing on getting fruitful outcomes of their cultivation and hard work.





Through the experimental and innovative 'Vaapsi' livelihood initiative, we have reached, and continue to reach the disaster-hit, far-flung villages. Thus, revitalizing the economy and enabling people to be independent and self-sustaining.

By valuing what they know and having their wisdom, goals and skills; the needs of the area are assessed and dignified opportunities for work are presented to them. This gives them something to value at a time of loss. The goal is to create an ecosystem in the rural landscape which helps recharge the local businesses while supporting people's dreams.



Also Read: Here's Why Awareness On Pneumonia Can Reduce Mortality Rate Among Under Five Children