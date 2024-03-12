All section
TVS Motor Company's CSR: Women Empowerment And Sustainable Development

Image Credits: TVS Motor Company

Rural India

TVS Motor Company’s CSR: Women Empowerment And Sustainable Development

Seema Rai

India,  12 March 2024 11:12 AM GMT

CSR activities which range from developing women self-help groups to reinventing agriculture, thereby enhancing the lives of women along with the overall rural population.

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is a multinational automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler divisions, with its manufacturing headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. TVS Motor Company is the TVS group's largest company by valuation and turnover. CSR initiatives are already entrenched in the company's value system through the Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), which was founded in 1996 to create self-sufficient rural communities.

SST has been a driver of change in the rural landscapes of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for the past 27 years. It affects around 60,000 people and over 5,000 self-help groups. 

TVS On Supporting Sustainable Development In Rural Areas

In 27 years of service, SST has played a key role in altering the lives of people in rural India by establishing self-sufficient communities that serve as models of sustainable development. The Trust's multifarious projects encompass a wide range of industries, from water scarcity to agricultural revolution and women's empowerment. TVS Motor Company Limited has launched another Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, focusing on advancing women in rural areas. 

A recent success story is a collaboration with Shreeja Milk Producer Company Limited, in which SST-trained women were assisted in establishing 30 women-led milk collection groups, empowering over 400 women through social entrepreneurship.

Srinivasan Services Trust is being honored with the prestigious CSR award in 2019- Image by Indian Business Review

Srinivasan Services Trust Is Providing Women Empowerment And Environmental Training﻿

SST established the "Macchis Mukt Shivar-Organic Composting" project in Pune, Maharashtra, to replace the hazardous practice of burning crop leftovers with organic manure. Over 120 demos reached 750 farmers to encourage the conversion of crop leftovers into organic fertilizer. 

TVS's effort also focuses on women's empowerment and environmental sustainability. SST's activities, which range from developing self-help groups to reinventing agriculture, have not only boosted living conditions but also established a baseline for total rural development, thereby enhancing the lives of the rural population. There has been a significant alteration. The women's empowerment effort resulted in the development of almost 300 self-help groups (SHGs) involving 3500 women, bank loans totalling more than Rs 5 crore, and 2000 income-generating programs as mentioned in India CSR.

In India, such CSR projects benefit a large number of women and farmers. TVS is only one example. The government has prioritized women's empowerment, and these corporations will do the same. TVS Motor was named the Economic Times' Corporate Citizen of the Year 2019. SST was also honoured with the CSR Times Award for Best NGO in 'Rural Development & Infrastructure'.

The company's commitment to continuous improvement, as well as its support for the creation of thousands of micro-entrepreneurs, were recognized. With a CSR budget of approximately Rs10 crore, SST has achieved an outstanding level of grassroots effect. The key was to guide rural excitement through counsel and support, rather than relying solely on financial resources.

Also Read- Sony Pictures Networks India Strives To Nurture The Dreams Of Young Girls Of India

