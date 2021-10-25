All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Teachers Trek 8 KM Daily Carrying Ration To Ensure Mid-Day Meal For Kids In Chhattisgarh Village

Photo Credit: ANI

Rural India
The Logical Indian Crew

Teachers Trek 8 KM Daily Carrying Ration To Ensure Mid-Day Meal For Kids In Chhattisgarh Village

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Chhattisgarh,  25 Oct 2021 10:49 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-25T17:08:25+05:30check update history

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, teachers have to trek 8 km braving different terrains regularly carrying rations to a local government school to make sure that the students get mid-day meals every day.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, teachers have to trek 8 km braving different terrains regularly carrying rations to a local government school to make sure that the students get mid-day meals every day.

The teachers have also urged the state government to construct a proper road connecting the village to the school which is actually located in the mountains.

'The Roads Are Very Bumpy, Especially On Rainy Days'

Teacher Sushil Yadav, told ANI, "There are many difficulties. The roads are very bumpy, especially on rainy days. We have to cross different terrains. There is also a threat from wild animals."

"But we want to ensure that village school students get mid-day meals every day. We request the government to build a road to the village," he added.

Photo Credit: ANI
Photo Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, a Lakhan, a resident was also quoted saying, "Two teachers are posted here in Khadia Damar Gram Panchayat government school. The teachers come here on foot. I salute the dedication of these teachers."

'I Salute Them For This Work'

The Education Officier of the Balrampur district, B Ekka, also expressed his thoughts on the matter and stated that he has already taken cognisance of issue while also lauding both the teachers for their tremendous work.

"I have taken cognizance of this. Our two teachers Sushil Yadav and Pankaj are posted there," Ekka said. "They carry the mid-day meal ration from the PDS shop and take it to the village school which is situated in the mountains. I salute them for this work," he added.

What Is The Mid-Day Meal Scheme?

The midday meal scheme refers to a school meal programme in India put into place to modify the nutritional standing of school-age kids across the nation. Under this programme, free lunches are provided on working days for children in primary and upper primary classes at government, government-aided schools.

Photo Credit: ANI
Photo Credit: ANI

Serving 120 million kids in more than 1.27 million schools and Education Guarantee Scheme centers, the midday meal scheme is the largest of its kind in the world.

Also Read: Harmony Defeats Hate! Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists Come Together To Celebrate Each Other's Festivals In Bangladesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Chhattisgarh 
Midday Meal 
Balrampur 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X