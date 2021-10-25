Teachers Trek 8 KM Daily Carrying Ration To Ensure Mid-Day Meal For Kids In Chhattisgarh Village

In a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, teachers have to trek 8 km braving different terrains regularly carrying rations to a local government school to make sure that the students get mid-day meals every day.

The teachers have also urged the state government to construct a proper road connecting the village to the school which is actually located in the mountains.

'The Roads Are Very Bumpy, Especially On Rainy Days'

Teacher Sushil Yadav, told ANI, "There are many difficulties. The roads are very bumpy, especially on rainy days. We have to cross different terrains. There is also a threat from wild animals."

"But we want to ensure that village school students get mid-day meals every day. We request the government to build a road to the village," he added.

Meanwhile, a Lakhan, a resident was also quoted saying, "Two teachers are posted here in Khadia Damar Gram Panchayat government school. The teachers come here on foot. I salute the dedication of these teachers."



'I Salute Them For This Work'

The Education Officier of the Balrampur district, B Ekka, also expressed his thoughts on the matter and stated that he has already taken cognisance of issue while also lauding both the teachers for their tremendous work.

"I have taken cognizance of this. Our two teachers Sushil Yadav and Pankaj are posted there," Ekka said. "They carry the mid-day meal ration from the PDS shop and take it to the village school which is situated in the mountains. I salute them for this work," he added.

What Is The Mid-Day Meal Scheme?

The midday meal scheme refers to a school meal programme in India put into place to modify the nutritional standing of school-age kids across the nation. Under this programme, free lunches are provided on working days for children in primary and upper primary classes at government, government-aided schools.

Serving 120 million kids in more than 1.27 million schools and Education Guarantee Scheme centers, the midday meal scheme is the largest of its kind in the world.



