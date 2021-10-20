All section
Saving Arani And Its Fishes: Lending Helping Hand In Small Communities

Saving Arani And Its Fishes: Lending Helping Hand In Small Communities

Tamil Nadu,  20 Oct 2021 12:38 PM GMT

Their group efforts have led to a fresh, new pond that is now available for people and cattle.

A small village by the banks of the Arani River, Uthokottai is home to a small farming community. The locals rely on a small fishery from a 70 x 50 meters pond. Now it has also been a source of several activities- laundry, drinking to use for cattle, and irrigation. What turned into a local problem was how it had been left to ruins, moss, and debris making it unfit for any fruitful activity.

Our Team Goonj was then approached by the people of Uthokottai after they feared diseases looming from the pond. It was time for them to ideate solutions to avail a local water body to be put to use again. Through our 'Dignity for Work' initiative, we spoke to the locals to address their concerns and initiated the clean-up through positive dialogue. 68 of them came together to redevelop and restore the pond.


Their group efforts have led to a fresh, new pond that is now available for people and cattle. What followed was the motivation to keep their efforts intact in maintaining it. Not only this initiative has helped them get back their local resource but it has also proved to be beneficial for the local ecosystem and conservation of groundwater.

We strive to acknowledge the sustainable implementation of schemes to collaborate with the voices who are ready to make a difference in their own community.

Also Read: In This Remote Village Of Wayanad, Villagers Join Hands To Dig A Well

