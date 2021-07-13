Reaching The Most Missed Out Among Us In West Bengal

Since the pandemic began last year, Goonj has been focusing more on the most missed out people among us. In a remote village of #UttarDinajpur West Bengal, we met Shahzadi Begum, a rag picker, who spoke about what it meant to get a ration kit, "I am truly overwhelmed. A single ration kit will help me feed our family for at least 20 days.It will also save my money and I could use my savings for health check-up for my family members".

Mongal hailing from the same area, who works as a luggage coolie, shared about the impact of lockdown on his life.

"Most shops are closed. There is no transportation. Train commute is almost suspended. In the last two months, I took a huge amount from a Mahajan (local money lender). I don't know how I will overcome this situation, but truly speaking this kit will help me and our family a lot," he said.

As people's struggle has shifted from sustenance to survival in this tough time with #RahatCovid Goonj teams do intensive surveys in different remote geographies to identify the most missed out Mongals and Shahzadis.

In the last year, 11.40 million Kgs of ration and other essentials have been channelised for Food Kits. In Uttar Dinajpur, we recently reached some of these Food Kits to 250 families of coolies, ragpickers, #sexworkers and many others living in the area.

