All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
With Kitab Daan Abhiyan Bihars Purnia Is On Its Way To Become Paradise For Book Lovers
Rural India
The Logical Indian Crew

With 'Kitab Daan Abhiyan' Bihar's Purnia Is On Its Way To Become Paradise For Book Lovers

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

Bihar,  24 Sep 2021 7:53 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Out of 230 panchayats in Purnia, 190 panchayats now have their own libraries. The humongous task has been made possible by rolling out a book donation campaign in the district.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Purnia district in Bihar has set a goal of being the first district to establish libraries in each panchayat. The move is aimed not just to inculcate reading habits among students but also to prevent the migration of students from rural areas to cities.

Youth and students from Purnia's rural districts have been flocking to libraries to read books and browse journals in preparation for competitive and other tests.

Purnia, a central district in Bihar's Seemanchal area, has a low literacy rate of 52.09 per cent but has transformed into a bibliophile's paradise, with 237 libraries and 230 libraries in rural areas panchayats and 7 in urban Nagar Parishad.

'Kitab - Daan' Programme

The district administration launched a district-wide programme called the "Kitab Daan" (Book donation) in January to establish libraries in each panchayat of Purnia, the first -of-its-type in the state.

District Magistrate Rahul Kumar spearheaded the efforts, collaborated with authorities from the district education department and villagers to establish libraries in every panchayat. He had realised something needed to be done to nurture rural talents during his many visits to schools in rural areas about two years ago.

"I talked to the intellectuals in this regard and decided to set up rural libraries, and on January 25, 2020, a book donation campaign was launched," said Purnia DM as reported by Hindustan Times.

Out of 230 panchayats in Purnia, 190 panchayats now have their libraries. According to Kumar, 1.26 lakh books have been received so far under the "Abhiyan Kitab-Daan."

The 24 Panchayat libraries in the Banmakhi block have the most books, 13054, followed by 12057 in the Amnaour block's 24 panchayats. He also stated that the administration is taking numerous steps to ensure the initiative's long-term viability.

Also Read : Calicut University Makes It Mandatory For Students To Sign Anti-Dowry Declaration

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Bihar 
Libraries 
Panchayat 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X