Surviving A Cyclone, Looking To The Future: An On-Ground Story From West Bengal

When a star falls down from the sky, someone might imagine it will disappear from the galaxy but someone else might believe it to create a new planet of hopes and ambitions. Even when a person survives in the darkest part of life, they may feel reluctant and lose hope but a person like Asharani Devi (name changed) intends to think about the near future with ample possibilities for her children's growth. In our daily life when we are speaking about compassion, people who live in one of the largest cyclone-prone areas of the world, Sundarbans, need compassion from people.

"When I witnessed such a disaster in my life, I prayed to God to save my family but I lost my husband to the cyclone leaving the responsibilities of my two children all on me. I don't know if this is fair or not. I may have lost my partner but I will not lose hope to live with my children. What a tragedy!" Asharani Devi, a 25 years old lady shared her story with us while Team Goonj witnessed the aftermath of the Cyclone Yaas at South 24 Pgs, Sundarban Belt of West Bengal.

The capital of West Bengal, Kolkata, has come up with less damage but the rural pockets of the state are surviving in a critical condition. As per the source from the state government of West Bengal, it has been estimated that Cyclone Yaas has impacted nearly 10 million people. Even today, many of the areas are still waterlogged while most of the houses don't have any electric connection due to severe power cuts in the villages. It has been reported that about 300,000 houses were damaged and some 134 river embankments have been breached.

During these times, Covid-19 has created a significant impact on Sundarbans. After Cyclone Yaas hit the area, people have lost their homes and do not have any source for food, rations and other essentials.

Our team stayed here for one day. The relief efforts are ongoing. This area is severely affected by cyclones on an annual basis. We have worked with the locals to ensure warning mechanisms and also on preparedness. We are reaching thousands of individuals and families in this critical time with ration kits, dry foods, tarpaulin and other essentials.

