Chhattisgarh: Locals Carry Pregnant Woman On Cot For 5 Kms To Reach Hospital

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   2 Sep 2020 10:37 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Twitter/ANI

Locals of Jabla village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur were forced to carry a pregnant woman on a cot for about five kilometres due to the lack of medical facilities.

The pregnant woman was reportedly experiencing labour pain and was in dire need of an ambulance to be rushed to the hospital, however, the village lacked proper roads facilitating the service.

"Vehicles cannot enter our village as there are no roads we have to carry patients to the main road from where an ambulance can be taken. In this case, we had to take the woman to the hospital by a private vehicle as the ambulance could not reach our village," one of the locals told ANI.

Reports suggest that the path to the main road is also accessible to the locals, only after they cross two drains on their way.

Reacting to the incident, Bagicha Janpad's Chief Executive Officer Vinod Singh said that work on the road will be completed by the end of this year to ensure connectivity to the region.

"There had been such incidents in the past two and we had collected information about it. The construction of a bridge will begin by the end of the monsoon season and is expected to be completed by the end of this year," said the official, reported NDTV.

