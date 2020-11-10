Palak Agrawal
In a stern move against the act of littering roads, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh has decided to send the garbage back to the source as a 'return gift'.
According to reports, the Kakinada district administration, in its new cleanliness initiative, would have the sanitation workers dump the garbage back at the houses that are caught irresponsibly and indiscriminately discard the waste on roads and public places.
Announcing the decision on Saturday, November 7, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar shared that the administration was forced to take the decision after seeing a woman throwing garbage on the road while the sanitation workers were on waste-collection duty.
Pundkar, then, asked one of the workers to take the garbage back to the house of the woman. When the shocked house owner tried to resist the worker's action, the municipal commissioner explained to her not to litter roads.
"We started the sensitisation drive in the city three days ago and if the people do not change their attitude and continue to dump garbage on roads and at public places, we will impose a fine on them,'' he told The New Indian Express.
The officer further added that there are 900 sanitation workers in Kakinada, exclusively for collecting garbage.
"They collect garbage from 7 am to 9 am. Every house is given an RFID ("radio frequency identification) tag, which the sanitation worker scans so that their physical presence at every household is registered. Most people are responding well to this, but not all," he explained.
"Now, we are collecting all kinds of garbage together. After three months or so, we will start collecting dry and wet garbage separately. People have a habit of throwing garbage near waste bins, rather than inside them. So we are planning to remove the dumper bins in the city within a year. We want Kakinada to stand ahead in the race for Smart Cities. Sanitation and cleanliness are our priorities," said the minister.
