Using Local Resources To Build Check Dam In Maharashtra

Most families of Agre village, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra depend on farming or manual labor for their livelihood. Their water source is the groundwater from their village well but the summer months of April and May are a time of acute water shortage.

When our teams discussed the neglected issues of the community under our Dignity For Work (DFW) initiative, people here spoke about the water shortage as their biggest challenge. When our teams mobilized the community to come up with a solution to this issue, the locals came together to make a check dam over the river flowing near the well.

For this work they only used the local resources such as sand, gravel, and tarpaulin. This check dam will now help collect the rainwater for use in the searing months of summer. This will also raise the underground water level, thereby increasing the availability of drinking water in the well. The locals warm-heartedly expressed their gratitude towards Goonj as they realized their strength as a community.

Labourers at work on DFW initiative

DFW initiative is about people becoming the decision-makers of their own problems & solutions where Goonj is playing the role of catalyst in the process of self-strengthening. And when the people come together to work for the entire community, the results are exceptional.



