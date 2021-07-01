Govt Launches 'Atmanirbhar Krishi App' To Provide Agri-Related Insights To Farmers

The Union government on Tuesday, June 29, launched the 'Atmanirbhar Krishi App' that will provide farmers agricultural insights and weather updates.

Previously, the digital platform 'KisanMitr' contained a lot of relevant information for farmers curated from departments like the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC). All the useful information has now incorporated into this single platform for the benefit of the farmers.

#AtmaNirbharKrishi App of #KisanMitr launched by @PrinSciAdvGoI Prof. K. VijayRaghavan to equip #farmers with #agricultural insights generated by research organisations in a language comprehensible to them.



Available in 12 languages



Available for free



Work on minimal bandwidth pic.twitter.com/2avuHGfrtc — Science, Technology and Innovation in India (@PrinSciAdvOff) June 30, 2021

App Makes Information Comprehensible To Farmers



The app has been designed in a manner that all the information is easily comprehensible to the farmers. Moreover, to defeat the language barrier, the app has been launched in 12 languages. It is available on Android and Windows platforms free of cost for farmers, start-ups, NGOs, and self-help groups.



"With the Atmanirbhar Krishi app of the KisanMitr initiative, farmers will have in their hands, evidence-based information generated by our research organisations like IMD, ISRO, ICAR, and CGWA," Principal Scientific Adviser to Government K VijayRaghavan said, reported NDTV.



"This information, when used by the farmers to make decisions on cropping patterns, mechanization of small farmers' holdings or stubble burning, will ensure that decisions are made factoring in the importance of sustainability of water and environment, and judicious use of resources," he added.

App Designed For Farmer's Needs

Apart from making all the relevant information comprehensible and easily accessible, the app also takes into consideration connectivity issues that farmers might face. The app is designed to use minimal bandwidth, which enables it to function in rural areas with low connection speed.

Reports have suggested that it does not save any personal information of the farmers. It provides information depending on the geographical location, which can be provided by entering just the pincode of the area. The insights given in the app have been formed after analysing features like soil type, soil health moisture, and weather. The information helps farmers choose the crop type, fertilizers requirements, and water needs.

