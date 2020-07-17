Latest News

'Toilet - Ek Prema Katha' Comes To Life! 6 UP Women Return Home Due To Lack Of Toilets At In-Laws House

While the women had demanded toilet constructions before or soon after their marriages, the demands were not met.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   17 July 2020 8:36 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-17T14:09:20+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credits: Outlook India (Representational)

Over six women from a village in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh have returned to their parents' homes as there were no toilets at their husbands' homes, officials said.

The real-life replay of Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha', occurred in Jagdishpur village under Padrauna block in Kushinagar district. The village suffers from heavy water logging during the rainy season causing great inconvenience for women who do not have toilets at their homes, officials said.

Officials have visited the village and have arranged for the construction of a public toilet in the village, they added.

"The issue of women leaving homes due to toilets in Jagdishpur village has come to our cognizance after the District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO) visited the village and met the families not having toilets," Kushinagar's Chief Development Officer Anand Kumar was quoted by NDTV.

"Toilets have already been constructed for those whose names were there in the government list. Toilets are being arranged also for the families not having the facility. The construction of a public toilet has already started in the village," the officer added.

On Thursday, July 16, DPRO Raghvendra Dwivedi had visited the village to inspect the construction of the toilet in the village. According to the village head, Ram Naresh Yadav, toilets were not constructed in some houses as their owners' names were not in the list.

All the women who returned to their parents' home were married within the last two years. While they had demanded toilet constructions before or soon after their marriages, the demands were not met, villagers said.

Bollywood movie Toilet - Ek Prema Katha was also related to a village in Gorakhpur district. A satirical comedy in support of the governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, the movie emphasised on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

