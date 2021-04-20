Reviews

Can India Take A "Quantum Jump" Into Becoming "The Golden Bird 2.0"?

The book not just closely analyses the contemporary issues hindering the growth of India but also flashes centuries back to explore the thriving economy of ancient India.

Apurwa Shrivastava (Creative Writer | Branded Content) 
India   |   20 April 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Editor : Ankur Kumar Jha | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Credit: Raina Singhwi Jain 

"We should never shy away from learning from our competitors when it suits our interest"! Quoting the intriguing first line from page number 128 of Raina Singhwi Jain's book, "Resurgence of India-The GoldenBird 2.0", it will be only fair to say that Singhwi diligently takes you on a journey to the various possibilities that India behold! Drawing from the metaphor of "sone ki chidiya" that ancient India is still called, Singhwi's book rekindles an optimism that India's lost glory can be restored. With precision, the author combs down the various ways in which this "quantum leap" can be achieved.

The book not just closely analyses the contemporary issues hindering the growth of India but also flashes centuries back to explore the thriving economy of ancient India. It is interesting to note Singhwi's insight into the vision of India as a Golden Bird 2.0. The author's research of the "parallel beginnings'' between India and its competitor China is a study that opens up necessary moments of history which displays the startling gap--economic, military and even trade between the two countries.

This non-fiction book which is roughly 300 pages, is dense with statistics and data to harness a comprehensive knowledge base for the readers to easily navigate through the book. From the opulence of India down to the 19th-century British intervention, the book has many takeaways on how India aberrated down from its dynamic magnificence to destitution especially in terms of agriculture and taxation during the British colonialism in India.

"The Golden Bird 2.0" is a robust perspective of an alternate roadmap to India's progress. The book has something for each reader to ponder! It magnifies the role of every individual in the development of the country. It is both a reaffirmation and a reflection of the genius that lies in the land of our great civilisation.

We give it a 3.5 star out of 5! Get your copy here.


Apurwa Shrivastava

Apurwa Shrivastava

Creative Writer | Branded Content

When not writing transformational stories, Apurwa ideates methods to help brands amplify their social initiatives. She believes that the world can be made beautiful with collaborative efforts and that impact is possible if one has the intent!

Ankur Kumar Jha

Ankur Kumar Jha

Branded Content Specialist

Ankur who specialises in branded associations is otherwise an introvert whose heart lives in the Himalayas. He often geeks out on the latest advertising trends and strives to draw the best synergy with leading Indian brands on their journey towards socially conscious digital marketing campaigns.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

