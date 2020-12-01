VMware's 'Taara' Brings Women Back To Work Through Its Upskilling Course

Thousands of Indian women take a mid-career break due to various reasons which include raising a family, supporting old parents, or for various health grounds.

A California-based software firm, VMware, is helping many such women rejoin the workforce by providing them free technical education and certification courses on digital business transformation technologies. Through its inclusion programme named 'Taara', many women have joined back into the workforce and received various job opportunities.

The firm shared that VMinclusion Taara, implemented in association with Women Who Code, an upskilling initiative, plans to bring back 15,000 such women in the workforce.

A majority of these women who rejoined work through Taara had a career break of five to seven years.

Duncan Hewett, Vice-President and General Manager, Asia-Pacific & Japan at VMware said that VMinclusion Taara was launched to drive positive and inclusive change within the Indian technology sector by addressing the issue of gender-based talent drain.

He further added that with the technology evolving at an unprecedented pace, it is important for professionals to constantly train and upskill. He pointed out the need for women on career breaks, who usually have little or no access to upskilling opportunities, to train or upskill themselves as their skills could get outdated.

Since January 2019, over 8,000 women have enrolled for the course, and many of them have joined the workforce after receiving required training through it. Since the course is free and can be pursued online, more women could participate in the online training at their comfort.

With new jobs and avenues awaiting for women in the technology sector, VMinclusion Taara aims to give them the confidence to get back to the workforce and contribute in a productive way.

The Logical Indian appreciates the efforts of the makers of the course, which is allowing women to get back to the workforce and regain their financial and social independence.

