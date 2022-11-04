All section
Caste discrimination
Three Wheels United Presents Auto Day To Celebrate Drivers Of Bengaluru On Shankar Nags Birthday

Image Credits: Three Wheels United

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Three Wheels United Presents 'Auto Day' To Celebrate Drivers Of Bengaluru On Shankar Nag's Birthday

Devanshee Singh

Writer: Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Branded Content And Business Writer

She is an avid reader, a movie buff and someone who lives on classic Hindi songs. As a media professional, she tries to create content the audience can connect with. Her purpose in life is to make the world a better place, and she started taking baby steps towards it.

See article by Devanshee Singh

India,  4 Nov 2022 12:23 PM GMT

Editor : Riya Kumari | 

Riya Kumari

Riya Kumari

Social Media Content Creator

A simple girl truly without filters trying to reach out to society to contribute something meaningful in whatever little way possible! In the era of social media, I’m here to deliver the content which remains out of the sight of the audience, a good communicator to voice out your stories, truly unfiltered!

See article by Riya Kumari

Creatives : Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Devanshee Singh

Branded Content And Business Writer

She is an avid reader, a movie buff and someone who lives on classic Hindi songs. As a media professional, she tries to create content the audience can connect with. Her purpose in life is to make the world a better place, and she started taking baby steps towards it.

See article by Devanshee Singh

The event will be held at Swami Vivekananda Playground, BTM Layout from 10 AM to 7 PM. 3000+ drivers will participate in the event

Three Wheels United (TWU), a global fintech company has developed a disruptive platform to finance light electric vehicles. By leveraging technology, the company offers affordable loans and rent-to-own options to India's micro-entrepreneurs so they can switch to electric two and three-wheelers. In order to create the most accurate credit risk assessment and loan repayment rates, TWU utilizes behavior-based proprietary technology. This allows TWU to provide vehicle financing to more populations who would otherwise be out of reach.

TWU presents the 9th edition of 'Auto Day' on the occasion of late actor Shankar Nag's birthday on the 9th of November. The event will be held at Swami Vivekananda Playground, BTM Layout from 10 AM to 7 PM. More than 3000 drivers and their families will participate in the event.

Celebrated on the day of Shankar Nag's birthday, a movie star and cult icon amongst Bengaluru's auto drivers, Auto Day was started by TWU and PeaceAuto to bring dignity to the auto driver community and to recognize their importance in our society. The event will have many activities such as health checkups and covid vaccinations for drivers and their families, Shankar Nag Award and gold medals for outstanding service, and felicitation of women drivers. In addition, 10 laptops will be distributed to children of drivers, and daughters of 10 drivers will each receive a scholarship worth 10,000 rupees for higher education.

Over the last several years, Three Wheels United has been steadfastly working towards improving the income of auto drivers by helping them switch from conventional engines to EV vehicles. The company provides affordable financing solutions for drivers to buy electric auto rickshaws. The company has financed 4000+ EVs and works with 50,000 drivers through its platform, offering various products and services.

Commenting on the event, Cedrick Tandong, CEO and Co-Founder of Three Wheels United, said, "For over ten years now, we have been closely working with Auto rickshaw drivers in the city to identify and address the challenges they face. From affordable financing to a mobile app exclusively for drivers to seamlessly operate their EVs and loan repayments, we have introduced many initiatives to improve their income and quality of life. We believe that drivers play a very important role in the everyday lives of urban commuters. Through this event, we want to honour their work, celebrate their accomplishments, and acknowledge their contribution to urban transportation".
