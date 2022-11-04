Three Wheels United Presents 'Auto Day' To Celebrate Drivers Of Bengaluru On Shankar Nag's Birthday

Three Wheels United (TWU), a global fintech company has developed a disruptive platform to finance light electric vehicles. By leveraging technology, the company offers affordable loans and rent-to-own options to India's micro-entrepreneurs so they can switch to electric two and three-wheelers. In order to create the most accurate credit risk assessment and loan repayment rates, TWU utilizes behavior-based proprietary technology. This allows TWU to provide vehicle financing to more populations who would otherwise be out of reach.

TWU presents the 9th edition of 'Auto Day' on the occasion of late actor Shankar Nag's birthday on the 9th of November. The event will be held at Swami Vivekananda Playground, BTM Layout from 10 AM to 7 PM. More than 3000 drivers and their families will participate in the event.

Celebrated on the day of Shankar Nag's birthday, a movie star and cult icon amongst Bengaluru's auto drivers, Auto Day was started by TWU and PeaceAuto to bring dignity to the auto driver community and to recognize their importance in our society. The event will have many activities such as health checkups and covid vaccinations for drivers and their families, Shankar Nag Award and gold medals for outstanding service, and felicitation of women drivers. In addition, 10 laptops will be distributed to children of drivers, and daughters of 10 drivers will each receive a scholarship worth 10,000 rupees for higher education.





EV vehicles. The company provides affordable financing solutions for drivers to buy electric auto rickshaws. The company has financed 4000+ EVs and works with 50,000 drivers through its platform, offering various products and services.

Over the last several years, Three Wheels United has been steadfastly working towards improving the income of auto drivers by helping them switch from conventional engines tovehicles. The company provides affordable financing solutions for drivers to buy electric auto rickshaws. The company has financed 4000+and works with 50,000 drivers through its platform, offering various products and services.



