Three Wheels United Presents 'Auto Day' To Celebrate Drivers Of Bengaluru On Shankar Nag's Birthday
Writer: Devanshee Singh
India, 4 Nov 2022 12:23 PM GMT
Editor : Riya Kumari |
Creatives : Devanshee Singh
The event will be held at Swami Vivekananda Playground, BTM Layout from 10 AM to 7 PM. 3000+ drivers will participate in the event
Three Wheels United (TWU), a global fintech company has developed a disruptive platform to finance light electric vehicles. By leveraging technology, the company offers affordable loans and rent-to-own options to India's micro-entrepreneurs so they can switch to electric two and three-wheelers. In order to create the most accurate credit risk assessment and loan repayment rates, TWU utilizes behavior-based proprietary technology. This allows TWU to provide vehicle financing to more populations who would otherwise be out of reach.
TWU presents the 9th edition of 'Auto Day' on the occasion of late actor Shankar Nag's birthday on the 9th of November. The event will be held at Swami Vivekananda Playground, BTM Layout from 10 AM to 7 PM. More than 3000 drivers and their families will participate in the event.