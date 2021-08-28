This Ahmedabad-Based Brand Ditches Chemical Toxins To Bring Certified Organic Products

Indians are making conscious choices —shifting to organic products from chemical products which are believed to have serious health implications.

This changing consumer perception has given rise to several homegrown start-ups looking to become a part of their consumer's lifestyle and make their mark in the domestic and international markets.



Azafran Innovation Ltd is one of the internationally certified organic products manufacturing brands.



Founded by Aditi Vyas and Mansi Vyas in 2007, this Ahmedabad-based firm functions with the objective of bringing quality products in the domain of personal care, health and nutrition, and home essentials.



The brand started its journey with organic farming in the 40 hectares of land to extract oils for creating botanical products. Environment-conscious processes were adopted to obtain ethically sourced ingredients for cleaner and sustainable products.



Azafran was one of the first brands to bring ECOCERT certified skincare to the domestic market in 2010. The brand is also an ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certified company with ECOCERT/COSMOS, USDA ORGANIC APEDA, JAIVIK BHARAT, and many more accreditations.



"At Azafran, we have our own greenhouses and organic farms where we grow the ingredients and manufacture the products ourselves, thus ensuring strict quality control and checks.



Hence, the customer can be sure of the ingredients that were used in making the product. The need that remains underserved and suppressed is consuming genuine quality organic products, free of synthetic ingredients and dubious origin. Azafran exists to fill this void," Mansi Vyas, co-founder and director of the start-up told The Logical Indian.



"Since we grow our own ingredients and manufacture the products ourselves, we can ensure the products are 100% genuine with zero doubt about the quality or authenticity," she added.



Strong E-Commerce Presence

Apart from the brick-and-mortar set-up, Azafran has a strong and growing e-commerce presence across nine platforms and many more projects underway.

The brand has also built a solid international presence across the UK, USA, Australia, UAE, Canada, Japan, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.



It has deployed a well-balanced marketing mix of different digital marketing tools, such as Google Ads, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM) Influencer Marketing, Digital PR, and sampling activities to achieve its goals.



According to Vyas, many consumers were forced to alter their habits and behaviour due to the COVID-19 pandemic and successive lockdowns. Online shopping, communication, and virtual events were sought after by many consumers who were looking for a way to connect with the world.



"Looking at this shift, we made significant investments in digital branding and online visibility across our e-commerce partners and our own website," Vyas said.



Expanded Reach To 115 Countries

She said that the company redesigned its website to make it more user-friendly.

It now provides 48-hour nationwide deliveries and quick customer service, which helps to attract new customers while retaining existing ones.



Azafran's website no longer serves just the domestic market but has expanded its reach to 115 countries. To maximise the results, new e-commerce platforms and products are launched using the Integrated Marketing Approach.



"We constantly monitor and ensure that our marketing strategy corresponds to the sales strategy and consumer buying approach," Vyas said.



She added that the brand helps people to make better living choices through everyday products.

The company aims to be a leader in the organic industry, admired for its dedication to the finest ingredients and delivering quality above anyone else in the extensive catalogue of fast-moving consumer goods and Cosmetics available to the Indian consumer.



