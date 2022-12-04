From Rags To Riches During The Pandemic, Teamology PR Inspires Startups To Thrive

It takes courage to convert an idea into a startup but it takes exceptional grit to turn it profitable, especially when the world is at the most unpredictable juncture. In August 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari established Teamology Softech and Media Services Private Limited. At a time when uncertainty was high and businesses were shutting down, Teamology PR was bootstrapped by the co-founder duo.



The most fascinating aspect of this 360 degree digital PR startup was that it soared incredibly after a few initial hiccups and turned profitable in just its second year of existence. In less than five years, Teamology Softech and Media Services has increased the scope of its commercial solutions. A leading name in the digital PR industry today, Teamology, with its corporate headquarters in Kolkata and offices in Noida and Dubai operates with skilled teams to provide services such as digital PR, election management, press conference, digital marketing, advertising, and comprehensive media coverage. Company ideology The founders, Gulrez Alam and Md Badshah Ansari, are passionate about helping other businesses because they believe that growth through collaboration results in long-term business development. The experts at Teamology evaluate the best chances for brand positioning and story creation following a discovery call with the company before laying out different options to expand their reach. This is the first stage in creating a customized PR strategy to begin transforming a business into a brand.





Teamology has been recognised by Mid-Day as the Iconic Digital PR Agency for 2020 and 2021. Along with expanding its customers to include international brands, Teamology has recently served as the primary sponsor of several PR industry award ceremonies, sports and premium national level B-School competitions to broaden their reach.

