Every Tata Starbucks Store To Empower Girls, Young Women Through Education

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between the Tata Consumer Products and the Starbucks Corporation, recently announced its new initiative with which it would empower girls and young women.

The 'Tata Starbucks Empowering Girls and Young Women' program has been launched to provide girls and young women with education, financial assistance, and community support that would be needed for the development of skills and careers. It has also collaborated with a number of non-profit organisations to improve girls' education in far-flung rural areas.

According to a report in IndiaCSR, the venture has stated that in its first year of the program, it would extend education and skill development opportunities to 2,000 girls and young women across the country. Empowering a woman would lead to empowering the community, according to the brand.

The report stated that every Starbucks store across India will sponsor and support the education of a girl in primary school by providing for the cost of enrolment while improving learning outcomes and school retention rates. The company will contribute a percentage of all transactions accounted for through its all-women stores in the country. It aims to help create awareness among communities regarding the importance of girls' education through the partnership with Educate Girls.

"We are delighted to announce this new initiative that provides girls and young women in India with education and tools to build a better life for themselves and for their communities," said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks Private Limited.

Speaking on the existing gender disparity, Gurnaney said that more than four million girls have been out of school, and the country still has been reporting on the literacy gap between men and women. Hence, the company has stepped up to bridge the gap and work towards uplifting the marginalised communities.

