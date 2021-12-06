All section
Notable! Tata Steel Onboards Transgenders For Core Mining Operations

Image Credit: tatasteel.com

Responsible Business
Jharkhand,  6 Dec 2021 1:40 PM GMT

As part of its sustained efforts to enable a diverse and inclusive culture, Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Division onboarded 14 transgenders as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators at its mines.

Tata Steel is increasing its efforts of making the conglomerate a more inclusive space for people of all genders. The West Bokaro Division of the company took onboard 14 transgender people as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) Operators at its mines. The company's landmark move aims to break the glass ceiling and target mainstream transgender people in society. Tata Steel's West Bokaro Division recently onboarded 17 women as HEMM operators under its 'Women@Mines' initiative.

A Warm Welcome By The Management

The company's official press release quoted D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, "This day marks yet another milestone in our journey towards a diverse and inclusive tomorrow. Our pioneering Diversity & Inclusion endeavours are transformative and has brought about paradigm shifts in the way we do mining. As an equal opportunity employer, Tata Steel respects the uniqueness of individuals and is putting its best foot forward to shape the workspace of tomorrow."

While congratulating the team, Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, said that pioneering initiatives like these further reinforce the belief of strengthening their organization by embracing various identities, thoughts, and perspectives. Additionally, she said that the company would continue with its efforts drive LGBTQ+ inclusion and build a benchmark workplace. On behalf of the company, Sanyal welcomed all the new recruits to the Tata Steel family and wished the success and a great career ahead.

Other Inclusive Initiatives By The Conglomerate

The company formed MOSAIC in 2015, its Diversity & Inclusion initiative to participate in RISE- the largest job fair for LGBTQ+ in Asia, to recruit transgender people now; Tata Steel has not only evolved as a global torchbearer. Still, it has also encouraged others to be inclusive and accept the change in time. In the past, the company has come up with several path-breaking policies like 8-hour work, leave with pay, menstrual leaves and other LGBTQ-favoured policies.

Also Read: BR Ambedkar's Warning Against Bhakti Culture And How Relevant Is It Today?

