Punjab: CEAT Tyres Launches All-Women Customer Care Service In Bathinda

World-renowned tyre maker CEAT Tyres on Monday, February 22, launched 'CEAT Shoppes', an all-women operated customer service centre shops at Bhatinda in Punjab.

The 'CEAT Shoppes' include all women workforce for any service-related assistance to customers.

The assistance will include manual jobs like wheel changing, balancing and operating various machinery required to service a vehicle, the company said.

Through this initiative, CEAT Tyres is opening new avenues for women and creating more employment opportunities. After opening the first of such shoppes in Bhatinda, the company plans to introduce 10 similar ones in the next few months across India.

CEAT will also be investing in providing end-to-end training to the women running these outlets. Further, the company also mentioned that these outlets are authorised one-stop shops for vehicular assistance for sales and service to customers.

Join us on 22nd February and witness history in the making as we launch the country's first-ever CEAT tyre shoppe, owned, run and managed by a team of women! pic.twitter.com/tWTsjSttBh — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) February 21, 2021

"We have been offering an equal and fair opportunity to women in every field, including our manufacturing plants. From shop-floor engineers to leadership roles, CEAT has a diversified female workforce taking up challenging roles and growing in their respective fields. All Women CEAT Shoppe is an industry-first initiative which further reiterates our commitment to allow women to grow and make a mark in the Tyre Industry, which is predominantly male-driven business," The Economic Times quoted Chief Marketing Officer of CEAT, Amit Tolani, as saying. He also added that it will not only provide financial stability to women but will also inspire many others to join this industry as the company plans to expand its footprints across India with many more such outlets in the coming months.

