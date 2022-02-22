All section
Caste discrimination
Inclusivity At Workplaces: P&G Extends Medical, Workplace Benefits To LGBTQ Employees

Image Credit: P&G, Unsplash

Responsible Business
India,  22 Feb 2022

P&G has an internal affinity group, GABLE (Gay, Ally, Bisexual, Lesbian, and Transgender Employees) that is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and supportive network, that empowers diverse employees

Inclusivity has often been contested for the marginalized LGBTQ community. However, multinational companies are now stepping up to provide equal rights and opportunities to all their employees. P&G India announced that it would offer all its benefits to its LGBTQ employees from April 1, 2022. The latest initiative builds on top of the 'Share the Care' inclusive parental leave policy that the company launched last year. The company employees belonging to the community would now be covered under the company's medical plan that provides hospitalization coverage to employees and their dependents.

Comprehensive Benefits For An Inclusive Workplace

PM Srinivas, Vice President and Head of Human Resources, Indian Sub-Continent, Procter & Gamble, said in the official press release, "At P&G, our goal is to create a fully inclusive workplace where our employees feel included and can bring their authentic selves to work every day. In line with that, we are proud to shape our company offered comprehensive benefits to a fully inclusive and equality-based program that extends to partners of LGBTQ+ employees. This latest initiative builds on top of o 'Share the Care' inclusive parental leave policy that we launched last year. We will also continue strengthening our awareness and training programs that sensitize our people on LGBTQ+ diversity. We hope that this will enable us to strengthen our company's culture, inspire change and create a positive societal impact."

Other Benefits for Members Of the Community

LGBTQ+ employees can avail emergency financial assistance for their partners. P&G India would also provide emergency financial assistance to its employees and their partners in situations of a natural calamity, death of an immediate family member or hospitalization of an immediate family member to cover the expenses not covered in the company's medical policy.

The company will also provide an additional fixed allowance to its employees to meet their personal and family needs, which include interest payments for bank loans, assistance for medical care, childcare, wellness, productivity tools, home renovation, personal vacation and travel, personal development for employees and family, and family celebrations. LGBTQ+ employees can now avail this benefit for their partners.

Also Read: Why Are States Demanding Removal Of Governor's Office? Here's All You Need To Know

P&G 
LGBTQ 
Inclusivity 
Responsible Business 

