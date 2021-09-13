Ola To Employ 10,000 Women At World's Largest EV Plant In Tamil Nadu

Ola's manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu's Ola Futurefactory will be run entirely by women, Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Monday, September 13. Spread over 500 acres, Ola Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women when the production begins at full scale. In his tweet, Agarwal announced that it would be the largest all-women factory in the world.





Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!



Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It'll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!🙂



— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

Last year, the company had announced a ₹2,400-crore investment last year for setting up its first electric scooter factory in Tamil Nadu. The land acquisition for the facility was completed in January this year and the construction work began within February.

Firm To Use Robots As Well

Once fully complete, Ola Electric said that apart from the all-women workforce, the facility at Krishnagiri will also make use of 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles. The factory in Tamil Nadu is all set to be the world's largest for electric scooters. The focus is to help women in India achieve work-parity with men, added Aggarwal.

"We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory," he said. He stressed that enabling women with economic opportunities improves not only their lives but also their families and the whole community.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the company launched its first electric scooter S1, at a price of ₤ 99,999 for the entry-level S1 model and ₹ 1,29,999 for the more powerful and long-range S1 Pro. The company also plans to invest $2 billion over the next five years along with its partners to set up more than 1 lakh charging stations across 400 cities.

