[Video] Start-Up Develops One Of A Kind 'Living Coffin' That Becomes One With Nature

A student start-up in the Netherlands has designed a unique living coffin made from fungus. The coffin, termed as 'Living Cocoon' helps the body to compost more efficiently, thus facilitating eco-friendly burials.

According to reports, the coffin helps the body to compost efficiently compared to regular coffins and also removes toxic substances to creates rich soil conditions for new trees and plants to grow.

It has been developed by Delft University Of Technology's student start-up Loop, through extensive research and trials.

First deceased person buried in the 'Living Cocoon' in the Netherlands: "The coffin is made of plant roots and mushrooms, which ensure that remains are quickly composted."



More on the living coffin: https://t.co/Argg7y31CWhttps://t.co/0yhBDKPXkd pic.twitter.com/dlIbSnJEqP — A Course in Dying (@acourseindying) September 14, 2020



The coffin uses Mycelium, which is an underground fungal network of mushrooms and also plays a crucial role in the decomposition process



"It's constantly looking for waste materials to convert into nutrients for the environment. It does the same with toxic substances, including oil, plastic, and metal. For example, mycelium was used in Chernobyl, is utilized in Rotterdam to clean up soil and some farmers also apply it to make the land healthy again," said Bob Hendrikx, the founder of Loop, reported Times Now.





"The Living Cocoon enables people to become one with nature again and to enrich the soil, instead of polluting it.



After months of development, it was a really impressive moment to be finally able to mark someone's passing in this extraordinary way," he added, as reported by Dutch News.



Normally, a body in a coffin composts over a decade or sooner depending on various conditions. Loop says their coffin can complete the process in just two to three years.



Also Read: 'Wear Masks Or Dig Graves Of COVID Victims!' Indonesia's Unique Punishment