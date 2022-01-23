Tackling A Global Menace! This Startup Helps People Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Our planet Earth is staring at a significant environmental problem. Over the years, Climate Change has become the consequence of our activities. According to TIME Magazine, the world will eventually become inhospitable by 2050 if we do not reduce carbon emissions.

Many countries like the United States, Canada, China and Japan are responsible for 50% of the greenhouse gas emissions. India is also steadily rising in the list, which is a cause for concern in the coming years.

A movement took off on a global scale to fight this menace. In our country, several innovative ways of reducing carbon emissions have been in place, and one of them is a budding startup helping people act responsibly to combat climate change.

The Advent Of 'Lowsoot'

The innovative initiative is called 'Lowsoot', and it started in 2021 to assist in reducing carbon footprint and make a positive impact in the world. With Climate Change as a rising threat, the founder and CEO Sachin Sengar emphasizes the startup's importance.

He tells The Logical Indian, "Lowsoot is helping individuals and organizations calculate and offset their carbon footprint by funding verified green initiatives. Every year, human activities contribute 51 billion tonnes of Carbon Dioxide CO2 each year. This is equivalent to clearing down an area as big as the Amazon forest each year. Many such emissions contribute rapidly to climate change by trapping heat. At this rate, we will face a climate catastrophe by 2050."

Tracking Carbon Footprint

The startup began after COVID-19's disastrous second wave. 'Lowsoot' helps businesses and individuals track their carbon footprint with a digital interface. "For individuals, we are building a carbon footprint calculator. Think of Google Fit. You have to download the app and start tracking your footprint. For any planet-friendly behaviour, it will give you rewards that you can avail for discounts on sustainable brands," Sengar adds.

The startup works closely with businesses by pushing them further to reach their eco-friendly goals, and it is done by incorporating digital tools and tracking their sustainable activities. The CEO explains, "Any organization that has the vision to become net-zero needs to have processes in place to measure and improve their sustainability performance, and that's where we come in.

Patience Is Virtue

Currently, 'Lowsoot' is working with publicly listed businesses in the stock exchange and have annual recurring revenue of $10 billion and helping other sustainable companies succeed in their endeavours.

However, the process is complex, and achieving such goals can be highly taxing. Continuing his conversation with The Logical Indian, Sengar says, "I think the biggest problem we faced was in giving hope to all stakeholders that it is possible to reach net zero. We gave them a straightforward framework that helps them visualize our efforts that will add up over time to accelerate the rate at which the world is moving towards carbon neutrality."

Despite this, the startup is continuing to work for a worthy cause. Till now, they have helped over 20,000 people on their path to reduce carbon footprint. An example of this was their work with the 'Flora Foundation'. "We helped them install electric vehicle chargers across the country to enable EV infrastructure. At the same time, we wanted to create jobs for the underprivileged. We help them raise enough funds to install 5000 charges across the country," Sengar said.

Lowsoot is spearheading a net-zero revolution in India. While their work is commendable, Sachin Sengar hopes to have more startups on board for the cause. He adds, "For the world to go carbon neutral by 2050, we will need more startups and innovative ideas coming out of India to help in the rapid transition to a green economy."

