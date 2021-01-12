IIT, IIM Alumni To Conduct Entrance Test To Provide Rs 5 Crore In Scholarships To Poor Students

A group of former students from tech and B-schools, who formed the startup named Edvizo, have organised a national level entrance exam through which they would provide scholarships and free coaching to 100 underprivileged students. The scholarship amount is worth ₹5 crores.

The start-up Edvizo, which has taken this step for the education of underprivileged students, comprises alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

The non-profit National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) is for students preparing for competitive exams and is accepted by over 2,700 online and offline coaching centres.

The admission test is for students from Class XII to graduates who are planning to prepare for competitive tests such as Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Union Public Service Commission, and State engineering, banking, railways, and defence exams.



"There is no need for extra preparation for this exam as it is not designed to test one's technical competency in maths or science. It is meant to test one's aptitude, one's creativity in problem-solving, logical reasoning, and thinking out of the box," said Anand M. Misra, convenor of NLCEE 2021 as



He also informed that based on the NLCEE ranking, various coaching centres will provide scholarships of up to 100 per cent to the top rankers. There will be more than 1,000 prizes, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones for the top 10 rank holders, reported The Hindu.

"The examination will be conducted online from January 21-25 in three different time slots of one hour each every day. No marks shall be deducted for questions not attempted, as the NLCEE team believes this is a first step for the students to add wings to their dreams," said Mishra.

The NLCEE team is expecting a total of more than 1.5 lakh registrations.

