Good News! India Gets Its First Largest Compressed Biogas Plant In Hyderabad

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), Asia's leading integrated waste management on Wednesday, October 27, inaugurated one of the world's first and India's largest Landfill Gas to Compressed Biogas Plant at Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste (HiMSW) site.

The project is focused on the conversion of landfill gas into compressed biogas as an automotive fuel and offers significant benefits such as carbon sequestration and reduced emissions of GHGs into the environment and contributes to the greening of the automotive industry.

"At Ramky Enviro, sustainability forms the bedrock of our business and founding principles. This project responds to one of the biggest strategic imperatives of today – how can we make India's infrastructure development more sustainable, whilst supporting our strategic energy security priorities," Masood Mallick, JMD, Ramky Enviro said while inaugurating the project.

"For us, the answer lies in mainstream green innovations that help scale and deliver circular economy and resource recovery solutions. We are delighted that this first of its kind, large scale Landfill Gas to CBG project has been recognised as the most innovative environmental project and we are confident that this project will be the first of many path-breaking projects that will accelerate not only India's sustainable waste management journey but also greening of the Indian automotive sector," he added.

The successful transformation of one of the largest municipal waste dumpsites in India to a significant source of sustainable energy and green auto fuel, is a great example of circular economy innovation at scale, one that is unprecedented globally.

HiMSW Contributing To Ramky Enviro's Sustainability Goals

HiMSW undertook to purify and convert the captured gas from a capped landfill into compressed biogas for use as a clean fuel in automobiles under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme launched by the Government of India in 2018. It contributed to the accomplishment of Ramky Enviro's sustainability goals, a processing plant that converts 600 Nm3 of landfill gas per hour to CBG, duly meeting IS 16087:2010 requirements.

The project offers significant benefits such as carbon sequestration and reduced emissions of GHGs into the environment and contributes to the greening of the automotive industry. The compressed biogas will be sold to Bhagyanagar Gas Limited through its retail outlets in Hyderabad.

Ramky Enviro offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories such as Waste Management (including hazardous, municipal, biomedical, MARPOL/ marine waste, construction waste and e-waste); Waste to Energy; Recycling (plastics, e-waste, ELVs, wastewater, paper, and other commodities), environmental solutions such as remediation, ETPs and wastewater treatment, automated car park management, and Facilities Management.

REEL has a growing global footprint, including over 65 operating locations spread across India, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, USA and Tanzania. With over 25 years of operational history, REEL has a dominant presence across the entire waste value chain and has been a long-standing partner in the environmental solutions space to its customers.

