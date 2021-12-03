All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Prioritizing Employees! Goldman Sachs New Policy Provides Leave For Miscarriage

Image Credit: People Matters, Unsplash

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Prioritizing Employees! Goldman Sachs New Policy Provides Leave For Miscarriage

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  3 Dec 2021 12:14 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The American Multinational Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs would provide 20 days of paid leave to its employees if they or their spouse has suffered a miscarriage.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The American Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs, has announced a string of employee-friendly policies, including providing a fully paid leave for 20 days if any of their employees, or their spouse or the surrogate mother of their child undergoes a miscarriage. Moreover, the Bank has introduced that it would further extend the 20-day paid family care leave in case of loss of an immediate family member and five days for a non-immediate family member's demise. The new programme would enable their employees to maintain a work-life balance by providing them with time to spend with family, travel, volunteer, or just take a break.

Second-Largest Employee Base

The new programme will also provide a six-week unpaid leave to their employees after they complete 15 years with the Bank and an additional two weeks for every five years after the fifteen years. Goldman Sachs has the second-largest employee base in India, with 7,000 in Bengaluru and over 350 in Hyderabad, The Times of India reported. Employees can avail of 4-week leave if anyone in their family suffers from a severe illness and another 26-week parental leave policy for both parents. The Bank already offers financial assistance of up to ₹14 lakhs for any employee under their 'Pathways to Parenthood Programme' to assist in adoption, egg retrieval or any similar procedures.

Why Have They Introduced The Policy?

Bentley de Beyer, Goldman Sachs Head of Human Capital Management, said, "We're focused on delivering energy optimization, resilience, and mental health programs that support our people in caring for themselves and their families. These new and enhanced benefits are the latest part of providing an environment where our people can continue to thrive personally and professionally".

Also Read: International Day For Disabled Persons: Road Accidents Leave Hundreds Disabled And Traumatized For Lifetime

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Miscarriage 
Goldman Sachs 
Employee-Friendly 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X