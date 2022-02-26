A Life-Threatening Incident That Prompted This Entrepreneur Duo Launch Hemp-Based Brand To Heal People's Lives

When a life-threatening accident took Loveena Sirohi (now 22) straight to the ICU, her would-be-husband Rohit Kamath (now 24) was heartbroken. She was in unbearable pain, which felt so natural for Rohit that it was as if the spasms were passing through his own body. Opioids seemed to be making matters worse which compelled Rohit to look for alternatives, and his search ended at medical cannabis.

Despite hailing from a family of doctors, he read up all the global literature he could get hands-on. He consulted many doctors before convincing the ones at the hospital that cannabis would be the option they would like to choose. The effects of medicinal cannabis were so remarkable that the duo made their way to Uttarakhand in 2017; a few weeks turned into months, the couple knee-deep in researching the wonder crop.

Founded in January 2020, India Hemp Organics (IHO) was born out of a special purpose: to heal people's lives, enrich the farmer communities' medicinal market and help Mother Earth flourish.

"After using full-spectrum cannabis oil on her and witnessing the benefits in real-time, we were filled with so much gratitude for recovering from something so tragic that we wanted to make it a mission of ours to help other people going through such problems like pain, anxiety, stress, sleep, etc become better versions of themselves — all so they can truly live life to the fullest with no barriers," Rohit Kamath- CEO and Co-founder of India Hemp Organics told The Logical Indian.

"On our frequent trekking trips, we came across a lot of hemp product shops in Uttarakhand and thus began our research journey for hemp," he added.

Hemp - a zero-waste crop, can be used to make over 25,000 different products that range from all the essentials of life — food, medicine, fibre, building material, paper, rope, personal care, and more.

The Hemp used is grown locally in India. Its farm is 100% organic. It is located amidst the mystic mountains of the Himalayas, where the crops mature in a natural environment, untainted by harsh chemicals, compounds, or any pesticides. Each batch of Hemp produced is hand-cultivated and carefully selected for the best quality and purity.

In a country with one in every five people suffering from depression and 1 in every 15 people dying of cancer, IHO claims to bring a more sustainable and natural form of healing when compared to allopathic medications.

Sustainable Source Of Medical Healing

Through research, IHO has developed a wide range of Ayurvedic Proprietary Medicines from the Hemp seeds and leaves to offer people a wholesome form of nutrition and a sustainable source of medicinal healing that is holistic.

Both Loveena and Rohit have made it their aim to help their customers provide therapeutic hemp-based products and benefits via social media and are determined to help their local farmer community.

The couple has now made it a mission to help each consumer live a better life every single day. They are committed to revolutionising the healthcare industry in the country by offering medical cannabis and plant-based medicines that have potent healing properties, are holistic in nature, and come with minimal side effects, unlike most drugs.

The entrepreneurs shared their first big roadblock was when they wanted to procure medical cannabis in India, but there was no trusted legal source. So, they had to build a supply chain in a much-regulated market to ensure quality cannabis medicines were being delivered to patients across the country.

Empowering Farmer Community

The couple is trying to empower farmers by helping them cultivate cannabis which can generate a billion-dollar employment opportunity as cannabis is versatile and can be used in multiple industries. They are helping patients across the country by providing access to quality medical cannabis and plant-based solutions to solve their daily problems to become a better version of themselves.

The two co-founders started with the aim to share their 10% profits towards helping the farmer community and help them with any developments in the agricultural and cannabis industry. Though about 70 per cent of Hemp grows in the wild, the duo still worked with farmers to inform them about fair trade policy.

Products To Offer

IHO has three categories of products-oral medicines, topicals, and nutrition. Medical cannabis oils are Stress Buster, Sleep Well, Pain Relief and Arthritis Relief from the CannaBliss range. The hemp nutrition category has Hemp seed oil, Hemp hearts, and Hemp protein powder. Kamath claims that the most in-demand products are the Hemp Seed Oil and CannaBliss Skincare oil.

Different oral oils can be ordered from the brand's website with a prescription. Five ayurvedic doctors on board listen to the patient's woes over a call and prescribe the proper dosage accordingly.

"We have in-house doctors that offer medical consultations to help solve consumer problems and suggest products according to their medical history and lifestyle," Kamath said.

"We are obsessed with solving the problems of our patients, consumers and have a vital purpose as we've been through a similar journey in life," he pointed out.

He added that IHO's approach is to develop clinically validated products in terms of efficacy.

The brand has also launched one of Bangalore's first medical cannabis and hemp stores and is now present in over six countries globally.

"Our plan is to expand our online and retail distribution by 4-5 times in the coming year and increase our global footprint to over 25 countries in the next five years," Kamath said.

