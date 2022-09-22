A Whatsapp Bot That Helps Answer Compliance And Legal Questions For NGOs And Corporate CSR Teams

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, in an effort to support India's social sector that has played such a crucial role in its progress, especially during the pandemic, four specialised organisations servicing the social enterprise sector exclusively have joined hands to launch danaVidya — a free vetted resource to help answer compliance and legal questions for NGOs and Corporate CSR Teams. danaVidya aims to assist them in deepening their impact and reaching even more beneficiaries.



danaVidya is a WhatsApp Chat Bot which uses a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to answer user questions from its large database. To get started with danaVidya, users simply have to say Hi to +91 7777035895 on Whatsapp or click the API . It was created by the C enter for Advancement of Philanthropy (CAP) ; Aria CFO Services , a CFO service for Social Enterprises; Glific, a WhatsApp based open source communication platform for NGOs and danamojo, India's First Payment Solutions Platform for NGOs, which has onboarded 1,000+ NGOs.

The WhatsApp-based chatbot provides automated assistance to NGOs & Corporate CSR Teams. It covers questions related to Income Tax (12AB/80G), Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the newly launched Social Stock Exchange (SSE). For any other questions not already in its vast question bank, the chatbot prompts a human volunteer to respond to the unique query within 24 hours of the user's question.

Every automated response has been vetted by a resident expert, the CEO of CAP India, Noshir Dadrawala, who has been offering compliance-related advisory to nonprofits and social initiatives of corporates for over 35 years. Over his long & distinguished career in the nonprofit sector, Noshir has worked with a diverse range of organisations, from large established national and international organisations to corporate and family grantmakers to fresh startups.

Noshir Dadrawala, CEO, Centre for Advancement of Philanthropy, has been offering compliance-related advisory to nonprofits and corporate social initiatives. Speaking about the launch, he said, "They say that to share or give your knowledge is one of the best gifts and perhaps the highest form of daana or giving. The daana of vidya, in my opinion, is a wonderful opportunity for sharing one's wealth of knowledge and experience and, in the process, enhancing the giver's thirst for learning more and drinking deeper at the fountain of knowledge and wisdom. danaVidya promises to be one such platform for cross-learning, peer-learning and to become a proverbial 'watering-hole' for thirsty seekers of knowledge in the jungle of legal compliance for NGOs/NPOs."

Ritu Jain and Ravi Bagaria, Co-Founders & Partners, Aria CFO Services, said, "Finance and compliance are a crucial part of any NGOs growth and survival strategies. In this ever-changing landscape of laws, rules and regulations governing the sector, danaVidya can be the perfect platform to further the ethos of making the knowledge of compliance - accessible and digestible. It is a decoded bible that will provide practical guidance for compliance-related issues faced by the sector. It gives us immense joy to be a part of this journey. This collaboration of experts and technology resonates a lot with our ideologies at Aria."

Technology partner, Glific's head Erica Arya said, "It's great to see initiatives like danaVidya, and we're happy to power it through our open and effective technology solution, Glific. Building and strengthening the ecosystem is the founding principle of Project Tech4Dev, and collaborations with like-minded organisations help us reach that goal faster."

Dhaval Udani, CEO, danamojo said, "The biggest highlight of danaVidya is that it is driven by organisations who work exclusively with NGOs and therefore are experts in the field. Each of us understands the challenges and journeys of NGOs and the complexities of the law with respect to their operations and have therefore created this easy-to-use and accessible platform together."

Creating such a Whatsapp Bot is amazing in itself and it shows how technology if used with the right mind, can bring the best results and make people's lives easier. This can provide opportunities to answer various FAQs of the users. The Logical Indian lauds the minds behind this technology and their effort to support India's social sector.