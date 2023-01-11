Refreshing Lives Of Indian farmers And Making A Real Difference: A Step Towards Self-Reliance

Think about the apple: red, ripe, and ephemeral pleasure as fleeting as a wonderful dream. What if the dream could last? Coca-Cola, with its Project Unnati, has devised a way to harvest more apples and other fruits like mangoes, oranges, grapes, litchis, and sugarcanes while bringing about a revolution in the horticulture industry in India. After speaking to a couple of Unnati farmers across the country, we want to narrate their stories, which could be indicative of India's Atmanirbhar journey for farmers in the country.



"Growing apples has been a profitable venture for me, and I have never been so happy and satisfied with my farm produce," said Sarita Devi, an Unnati farmer from Purola, Uttarakhand. Her illustrious apple orchard was not only a sight to admire but it also mirrored her smile and contented eyes while she narrated her journey.

But what is Project Unnati? "Project Unnati was launched with a vision to address the challenges of low farm productivity, poor technology adoption, and fruit wastage in the horticulture sector. It is our brainchild to make a concerted difference in the Indian fruit ecosystem by enhancing farming efficiency, which will lead to a significant increase in the farmer's income, thereby upscaling and enhancing their livelihoods," mentioned Mr Rajesh Ayapilla, Director-CSR and Sustainability, Coca-Cola INSWA.

Sarita Devi recalls having to wait 15 years to see the apples bloom; naturally, this served as a deterrent for her to pursue her dream of owning an orchard and profiting from the harvest. With Project Unnati, many like her adopted Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) coupled with Ultra-high-density fruit plantation technology (UHDFP) which enables a productivity increase of up to 5X for farmers. "Now the fruit produce turnaround time for apples is just a year. I can finally see a sustainable future for my family and children by adopting sustainable agricultural practices." Sarita Devi added. India, a largely agrarian economy that depends heavily on the ancillary employment in agriculture for it to substantially contribute to the GDP, had started addressing the impending food crisis long ago. The honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fervent call to action for a more self-sufficient India had several underlying meanings. Being self-sufficient not only demands relinquishing dependence on production but also nurturing and securing a future for generations to come. India, being one of the leading countries when it comes to farm produce, has been burgeoning its movement towards sustainable agriculture to ensure long-term viability and improve resilience to climate, market, and other changes. Accelerating the vision for a self-reliant India, Project Unnati is empowering and nurturing farmers to enhance horticulture productivity in 12 states, thereby upscaling their livelihoods and making their future sustainable.

K Preethi was among the first Unnati -grape farmers from Seepalakottai village in Tamil Nadu. Since she set up her vineyard a few years back, she has transcended herself to see a future beyond her farm and venture into entrepreneurship. "When we think about farming as a way of life, we need appropriate education and guidance. I saw an opportunity with Coca-Cola, and I grabbed it at the first chance. Now I am also learning to produce value-added grape products, like grape juice, grape oil, grape seed powder, raisins, cookies, etc ." Preethi mentioned.

Many Unnati farmers have been able to exponentially increase their income only through the adoption of a Package of Practices (POP) and superior germplasm. Over the past decade, Coca-Cola has brought over 10 thousand acres of land under Project Unnati and transformed the lives of lakhs of farmers and their families.

