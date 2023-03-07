BTS: How Jeevansathi Disguised As An Event Management Team And Let Gatecrash A Jeevansathi Couple’s Real Wedding

Indian weddings have always been an emotion! What if something adds to your big day that stays with you forever? Truly a blessing, right? What if a celeb gatecrashes your wedding? We are not sure about you, but our mind is blown off.



Jeevansathi understands the importance of choosing the right partner for marriage, especially in Indian culture. And guess what? It's been doing it for 25 years now! Jeevansathi planned a special surprise for one of its Jeevansathi couples, a first in the history of Indian weddings. As a part of its campaign, #StringsOfLoveByJS , Jeevansathi teamed up with singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal , who gave the lucky bride and her Indore-based family a performance they weren't expecting at all!

The Jeevansathi team was all disguised as the employees of an event management team while ensuring everything was going according to the plan as conceptualized. Sounds like a full-fledged plan, though it was quite difficult to stay unnoticed at someone's wedding. "To keep it a surprise and avoid any suspicion, we joined hands with the event planners of the wedding and posed as their team members. However, there were still many moments when the cover almost blew off. Like I remember we were checking out some areas in the hotel aisle where we could shoot some bytes from the couple etc., and we were interrupted by the groom's father because he overheard us talking Shikhar's (the groom's name), said Yamini Gupta , VP of Marketing at Jeevansathi in a conversation with The Logical Indian .

Now the question is, how did they ensure that everything went as planned? Well, that definitely didn't happen, as it was a real wedding, and all events and plans had to be changed in real-time. The best part is to ensure smooth execution, the entire Jeevansathi team, and production were put in a conference room of the same hotel and were in constant touch with the remaining team of the event planning agency so that they could track movements and changes in real-time.

Yamini Gupta , VP of Marketing at Jeevansathi.com , truly said, "This is not just an ad; this is a labor of love." The fact that it was a real wedding, completely raw, real people, going undercover, and finally seeing the smile on the couple's faces makes it all worth it. So wholesome! Each bride imagined walking the aisle on "Din Shagna Da," and Jeevansathi thought, what better than getting the original singer to sing the song live for the bride and the family? No brand has ever done something like this to delight its customers. Those three minutes of video were intense and nothing less than a dream. Surely, an excellent way for Jeevansathi couples to bring that extra smile and love into their lives!

Why Sakshi and Shikhar's story? Selecting the perfect couple was central to this whole idea. At Jeevansathi, they are always on the lookout for Jeevansathi success stories. There was a certain sweetness and innocence to their's story. Their story of finding love on Jeevansathi was very heartening and relatable. Things like- on the first call itself, they talked for hours, and Sakshi had come with a long list of what she wanted in her partner- all of it felt relatable and right. We feel a lot of people would have related to their story!

Himani Bahuguna, EVP and Head of Marketing at Jeevansathi, added, "We believe this campaign strengthens that Jeevansathi does not stand for just "arranged marriages" but for "true love." While "casual dating" is in, every heart yearns to find a life companion, someone to share their day, life and feelings with. Jeevansathi as a platform gives them the right mix of choice and serious intent. So we strongly feel that this campaign will strike the right chord with the country's youth and will get anyone looking for a partner onto the platform."

Sneaking in Jasleen, along with a twenty-member team, and above all, executing it all in a real wedding would not have been a cup of tea. As predicted, the singer's soulful voice added to the wedding's overall joy as the bride was delightfully astonished by the gesture. Isn't it heartwarming to see a partner going beyond to make everything perfect for their spouse Jeevansathi just made it happen flawlessly. And, yes, the groom got some brownie points, too, while setting the standards high for a lifetime.

Credit goes to the remarkable individuals who worked night and day tirelessly and made the event a roaring success for the bride, all family, and friends. A big shoutout from Jeevansathi to the whole team and Yamini Gupta, Snehal Sharma, Himanshu Singh, Meha Mittal, Jeevansathi EVP and Marketing head- Himani Bahuguna, Infoedge CMO- Sumeet Singh.

At The Logical Indian, we truly value the efforts that go into such thoughtful endeavors, and with our special series, we unfold the behind-the-scenes layers that are truly candid. Rooting for you, Jeevansathi!

