'Stop Marginalising Muslim Women': Malala's Message For Indian Leaders Over Hijab Row

The hijab row has refused to die down in Karnataka and has gained momentum with the protest spreading to other colleges in the southern state.

The issue erupted a month ago when six Muslim students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi alleged that they were barred from entering campuses and classrooms wearing the hijab. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class.

As the issue intensifies, several prominent people have come forward to support the Muslim students, while many said that the uniform code was to be strictly followed.

Refusing To Wear Hijab Is Horrifying

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter, saying that refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs was a horrifying sight to see. The marginalisation of Muslim women by Indian leaders must be put to an end, Malala added.

"College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab," the activist said.

"College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab".



Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women. https://t.co/UGfuLWAR8I — Malala (@Malala) February 8, 2022

The protest took momentum in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry. After looking at the developments, an MP minister said that a strict uniform dress code must be followed in schools, NDTV reported. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Prahlad Joshi, also shared similar views.



In Puducherry, the administration has asked the head of a government school to investigate allegations of a teacher objecting to headscarves in class.

Karnataka Schools Shut

The government shut down the schools and colleges across the state for three days in view of the protest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged the students to maintain peace and focus on their studies and assured them of probing the matter.

The Karnataka high court will hear the matter on Wednesday, February 9. The Court said it would go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions while taking the decision.

Also Read: Roar For Boycotting Global Firms: Now Dominos, KIA Motors Face Heat For Posting On Kashmir Day