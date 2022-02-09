All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Stop Marginalising Muslim Women: Malalas Message For Indian Leaders Over Hijab Row

Credits: NDTV, Wikimedia 

Protest and injustice
The Logical Indian Crew

'Stop Marginalising Muslim Women': Malala's Message For Indian Leaders Over Hijab Row

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  9 Feb 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter, saying that refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs was a horrifying sight to see. The marginalisation of Muslim women by Indian leaders must be put to an end, Malala added.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The hijab row has refused to die down in Karnataka and has gained momentum with the protest spreading to other colleges in the southern state.

The issue erupted a month ago when six Muslim students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi alleged that they were barred from entering campuses and classrooms wearing the hijab. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class.

As the issue intensifies, several prominent people have come forward to support the Muslim students, while many said that the uniform code was to be strictly followed.

Refusing To Wear Hijab Is Horrifying

Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter, saying that refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs was a horrifying sight to see. The marginalisation of Muslim women by Indian leaders must be put to an end, Malala added.

"College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab," the activist said.

The protest took momentum in other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry. After looking at the developments, an MP minister said that a strict uniform dress code must be followed in schools, NDTV reported. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Prahlad Joshi, also shared similar views.

In Puducherry, the administration has asked the head of a government school to investigate allegations of a teacher objecting to headscarves in class.

Karnataka Schools Shut

The government shut down the schools and colleges across the state for three days in view of the protest. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged the students to maintain peace and focus on their studies and assured them of probing the matter.

The Karnataka high court will hear the matter on Wednesday, February 9. The Court said it would go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions while taking the decision.

Also Read: Roar For Boycotting Global Firms: Now Dominos, KIA Motors Face Heat For Posting On Kashmir Day

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Marginalising 
Hijab row 
Muslim Women 
Malala Yousafzai 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X