Protest and injustice

Lakshadweep: People's Consent Will Be Taken Before Finaising Laws, Says Amit Shah

Islanders have been objecting to a number of controversial proposals floated by the administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

The Logical Indian Crew
Lakshadweep   |   1 Jun 2021 2:51 PM GMT
Writer : Anisha Jain | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Anisha Jain
Credits: Unsplash, Wikipedia

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel, who is a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is facing a massive backlash from Lakshadweep's residents and members of the opposing party after proposing controversial legislations ranging from beef ban to the nod to liquor sale, in a Union territory that has a largely Muslim population. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting on Monday, May 31, assured Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal that any new regulation will only be passed after taking the local people into confidence, reported Scroll.

People in the island have objected to the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation and the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation. While the first law proposes overseeing development by land acquisition, the second permits detention of an individual for up to a year to protect the internal security of the islands. These laws also propose a ban on cow slaughter, and a preventive detention law in the region despite the island's low crime rate.

While the Opposition has criticised Patel's proposals and demanded his removal, BJ Vice President AP Abdullakutty, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Lakshadweep, claimed that these changes were sought by the islanders. The Opposition has alleged that the BJP is targeting the Muslim population of the island through the proposals.

The administration has also proposed the auction of 76 heads of cattle belonging to state-run dairy farms and to shut down the two dairy farms on the Kavaratti and Minicoy islands, according to The Telegraph.

On social media platforms, the 'Boycott Amul' and 'Save Lakshadweep' hashtag has been trending. This is because these changes are alleged to be part of an agenda to provide the market to Gujarat's Amul, stripping the islanders off of one of their major sources of income.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Anisha Jain

Anisha Jain

Digital Journalist

She is a perseverant individual, committed towards learning and bettering herself. Her sincere goal is to be able to deliver worthwhile contributions by doing needful, constructive, and sensible work. A diligent person at core, She tend to let her inquisition help in this pursuit. Additionally, she can also be found equally invested in my passion for exploration, and travel. Also, she never misses an opportunity to have fun.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Anisha Jain

Anisha Jain

Digital Journalist

She is a perseverant individual, committed towards learning and bettering herself. Her sincere goal is to be able to deliver worthwhile contributions by doing needful, constructive, and sensible work. A diligent person at core, She tend to let her inquisition help in this pursuit. Additionally, she can also be found equally invested in my passion for exploration, and travel. Also, she never misses an opportunity to have fun.

