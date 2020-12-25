Protest and injustice

Farmers' Voice: Know Why Are Farmers Wary About Three Central Laws

Shubhendu Deshmukh (Digital Editor) 
India   |   25 Dec 2020 1:32 PM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Shubhendu Deshmukh

In this podcast, The Logical Indian's Shubhendu Deshmukh talks to farmer-activist Ramandeep Singh Mann to understand what is the problem with these three laws, what are APMC mandis and how do they function, why the farmers are so vehement on MSP, and look at some possible solutions that will make India self-sufficient.


Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

