Farmers' Voice: Know Why Are Farmers Wary About Three Central Laws

Shubhendu Deshmukh
Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.
In this podcast, The Logical Indian's Shubhendu Deshmukh talks to farmer-activist Ramandeep Singh Mann to understand what is the problem with these three laws, what are APMC mandis and how do they function, why the farmers are so vehement on MSP, and look at some possible solutions that will make India self-sufficient.
