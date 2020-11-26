Bharat Bandh: Farmers Marching To Delhi Overcome Water Cannons, Tear Gas To Enter Haryana

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse farmers' marching towards Delhi near the border between Punjab and Haryana. Farmers' unions have called Bharat Bandh on November 26 against the new farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

The farmers were proceeding towards Delhi from Haraya for their 'Delhi Chalo' march. They began their protests from Fatehabad district early morning and marched towards the national capital in tractors, trolleys, and other vehicles. Some were even on foot.



#WATCH | Protestors pelt stones at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) pic.twitter.com/nRs0fyFd01 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The police had installed the barricades on the Delhi-Haryana border in Gurugram district. Over 900 police personnel have been deployed across seven places.

Dramatic visuals of the two-hour clash on a narrow bridge between the farmers and the police have surfaced. Farmers flung barricades into a river and threw bricks at the cops. After physically pushing vehicles, farmers managed to enter Haryana.



Haryana: Farmers in large numbers gather near Karnal's Karna Lake area, to proceed to Delhi to protest against farm laws pic.twitter.com/uYuMQtjcVn — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

As per the latest updates, a group of over 20 farmers, who gathered near 'Manju Ka Tilla' have been detained, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Anto Alphonse informed NDTV.

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, who was also protesting along with the farmers was also detained by the Gurugram police, for violating coronavirus-related norms. However, he accused the Haryana government of hypocrisy and selectively targeting its critics. Yadav has now been taken to a school in Mokalwas village.

Showing his support to the protest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that farmers should not be stopped from holding peaceful demonstrations. He said the Police using heavy force on farmers is 'absolutely wrong'.

केंद्र सरकार के तीनों खेती बिल किसान विरोधी हैं। ये बिल वापिस लेने की बजाय किसानों को शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने से रोका जा रहा है, उन पर वॉटर कैनन चलाई जा रही हैं। किसानों पर ये जुर्म बिलकुल ग़लत है। शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन उनका संवैधानिक अधिकार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at the BJP government in Haryana for stopping farmers from moving to Delhi, saying the use of 'brute force' is totally 'undemocratic and unconstitutional'. He said that it is a sad state of affairs that on Constitution Day, the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in an unjust manner. He asked the Centre to stop indulging in the wrongdoing of the hands that feed the nation, as they 'deserve to be held, not pushed aside'.

Haryana has sealed the borders with Punjab in view of the ongoing protests, prohibiting farmers from entering the state for their 'Delhi Chalo' protests.

For nearly 2 months farmers have been protesting peacefully in Punjab without any problem. Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don't the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway? @mlkhattar pic.twitter.com/NWyFwqOXEu — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 26, 2020

The Delhi government has refused to allow the rallies in the city given the virus outbreak. Haryana, on the other hand, has sealed the borders with Punjab in view of the ongoing protests, prohibiting farmers from entering the state for their 'Delhi Chalo' protests.

