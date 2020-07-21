Maharashtra: Farmers Pour Milk On Streets In Protest As Milk Prices Fall

Farmers' organisations across Maharashtra have been holding protests in various parts of the state since Monday, July 20, demanding a hike in milk procurement prices. To mark their protest, several farmers, under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, emptied their milk tankers and cans on the streets.



Following the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for milk reduced massively, due to which the milk prices fell 40 per cent. "Farmers were getting Rs 30-35/litre for cow's milk before lockdown. Now, after the unlocking, the situation is more or less back to normal and yet farmers are getting only Rs 17/litre," Dr Ajit Navale, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha (Maharashtra), told The Economic Times. Meanwhile, before the lockdown, the farmers were getting Rs 40/litre for buffalo milk, which has now come down to Rs 27/litre. The dairies claim that due to the pandemic, there was a sharp drop in milk sales, which has massively affected their capacity to pay.

#WATCH Workers of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna spill milk on the streets of Sangli as a mark of protest. The organisation is demanding Rs 25 per litre as the minimum rate of cow milk, among others. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0GSq9fb1aT — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020