"Farm Laws Will Give Upper Hands To Corporates": Farmers Stage Protest In Mumbai

More than 35 social, political, farmer organisations, trade and labour unions on Tuesday, December 22 staged a peaceful protest to show solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi for the past few weeks.

The protest called 'Lok Sangharsh Morcha' was directed at corporate houses, alleging the new laws passed by the Centre were for corporate conglomerates' benefit.

People gathered outside the suburban district collector's office in Bandra east at 3:00 pm. From there, they marched on to the nearby circular garden, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan.

Thousands of people gathered in the garden amid heavy police deployment. Political parties including Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and Prahar Janshakti Party participated in the protests, with leaders including MLC Jayant Patil and former MP Raju Shetti from Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Hindustan Times reported.

Members from the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Maharashtra and Narmada Bachao Andolan were also part of the demonstration.

Over 5,000 people are estimated to have taken part in the morcha. People raised slogans directed to boycotting corporate houses. "Ambani Ka JIO Sim Jala do Jala do," the protesters called out.

Speaking to The Caravan, one of the farmers, Tarachand Pawra, said that corporations would purchase from farmers and resell it for gold price. "We'll be at their mercy," he said, adding that they control and run the government.

Another farmer said that the new laws would give an upper hand to the representatives of the private sector in keeping stocks. Lok Sabha member, Jayesh Tambe, who participated in the demonstrations said the protest would be carried out until the government revokes the laws.

The morcha was supported by the Shetkari Kamgar Party and Prahar organisation, headed by Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu.

