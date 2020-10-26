Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors Continue To Protest Over Pending Salaries, Burn Ravana Effigy

Resident doctors and paramedical staff of three North Delhi Municipal Council-run (NDMC) Hospitals including Hindu Rao Hospital took to the streets and staged a protest on Sunday against unpaid salaries, and burnt an effigy of Ravana to draw attention to their demands.

The doctors have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not met.



The medics held the demonstration in Connaught Place in New Delhi. They raised placards with slogans reading - "#unpaidCovidwarrior", "Mera loan bharega kaun", "Kaise doon ghar ke EMI, MCD nahi deti kamai" -- were raised.

More protestors joined in after five resident doctors of Hindu Rao on Friday began an indefinite hunger strike and demanded the release of their pending salaries for the last three months, reported India Today. Thousands of healthcare workers later joined the five in the hunger strike.

Earlier, medics from NDMC-run Kasturba Hospital and Rajan Babu Tuberculosis Hospital gathered at Jantar Mantar over the issue.

Later, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash met the doctors who were demonstrating and urged them to call off their hunger strike, ensuring that the NDMC has started working on the demands put forth by the Resident Doctor's Association.

Hindu Rao Hospital doctors have been staging protests since October 5. It escalated a month after doctors at the COVID-dedicated Hindu Rao stopped work after they were not given salary despite repeated requests, following which the Delhi government shifted coronavirus patients and removed the hospital from the list of COVID dedicated centres.



