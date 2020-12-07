Delhi: Protestors Gather At Jantar Mantar To Show Support To Farmers, Detained By Police

The Delhi Police detained students, members of women rights groups and trade unions protesting against three new farm bills at Jantar Mantar Friday, December 4.

"We were stopped and heckled by the Delhi Police, but we held the ground and continued our protest in support of the farmers from Punjab and Haryana," said a protestor. The farmers have been protesting at the outskirts of Delhi for a week now.



The Kisan Panchayat Head of Rajasthan has threatened that the farmers of the state would join at the Jantar Matar, Delhi, on December 5. "The government should announce to withdraw the three black laws and give in writing that MSP will continue. If any positive result doesn't come out of today's talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar."



The fifth round of the talks would be held on December 5, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have reached the Prime Minister's office to meet Narendra Modi.



Video Credits: Danish Siddique, DSN live

