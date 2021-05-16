'Centre's Disastrous Vaccine Policy Will Ensure Third Wave Of COVID-19': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, criticised that the Modi government's 'disastrous vaccine strategy' and said that India needs a proper vaccine strategy to prevent the third wave, reported by The New Indian Express.

GOI's disastrous vaccine strategy will ensure a devastating third wave.



It can't be repeated enough- India needs a proper vaccine strategy! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2021

Rahul Gandhi had also tagged media reports on Twitter which showed over 2000 bodies had been found on 1140 km of the Ganga, alleging that the PM who had once said, 'Ganga has called him' has made the Mother Ganga cry.

Congress has been criticising the ruling government over its handling of the second wave and its vaccine strategy to reduce the spread of the virus. Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi had criticized the Centre for shifting the blame and responsibility of the vaccine distribution to the states in a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 10.



"In the past four weeks, the CVOID-19 situation has become even more catastrophic. Governance failures have been stark. Scientific advice has been wilfully ignored, and the country is paying a horrendous price for the Central government's neglect of the pandemic," The Times of India had quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.

Rahul Gandhi had also appealed to the people to stay safe during the cyclone Tuktae after a warning was issued by the state governments of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa and appealed to the Congress workers in the states to help the people in need.

#CycloneTauktae is becoming stronger. Please continue to follow all safety guidelines.



Renewing my appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance.



चक्रवात तौकते मज़बूत हो रहा है। सभी सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें।



कांग्रेस साथियों से अपील है कि हर संभव सहायता करें। pic.twitter.com/xnU1OgsH6T — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021

