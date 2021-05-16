Politics

'Centre's Disastrous Vaccine Policy Will Ensure Third Wave Of COVID-19': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, criticised that the Modi government for its 'disastrous vaccine strategy' and said that India needs a proper vaccine strategy to prevent the third wave.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 May 2021 10:01 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-16T15:56:26+05:30
Writer : Hannah Jacob | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Hannah Jacob
Image Credits: News18

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, criticised that the Modi government's 'disastrous vaccine strategy' and said that India needs a proper vaccine strategy to prevent the third wave, reported by The New Indian Express.

Rahul Gandhi had also tagged media reports on Twitter which showed over 2000 bodies had been found on 1140 km of the Ganga, alleging that the PM who had once said, 'Ganga has called him' has made the Mother Ganga cry.

Congress has been criticising the ruling government over its handling of the second wave and its vaccine strategy to reduce the spread of the virus. Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi had criticized the Centre for shifting the blame and responsibility of the vaccine distribution to the states in a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 10.
"In the past four weeks, the CVOID-19 situation has become even more catastrophic. Governance failures have been stark. Scientific advice has been wilfully ignored, and the country is paying a horrendous price for the Central government's neglect of the pandemic,"
The Times of India had quoted Sonia Gandhi as saying.
Rahul Gandhi had also appealed to the people to stay safe during the cyclone Tuktae after a warning was issued by the state governments of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa and appealed to the Congress workers in the states to help the people in need.

Also Read: India Will Administer 51.6 Crore Vaccines By July-August: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

