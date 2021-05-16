'Centre's Disastrous Vaccine Policy Will Ensure Third Wave Of COVID-19': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Hannah Jacob
Hannah Jacob P is an observant and passionate young woman who loves to find unheard stories and help to make anyone's day better through those stories. Besides searching for social impact stories, she loves to read about human behavior.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, criticised that the Modi government's 'disastrous vaccine strategy' and said that India needs a proper vaccine strategy to prevent the third wave, reported by The New Indian Express.
Rahul Gandhi had also tagged media reports on Twitter which showed over 2000 bodies had been found on 1140 km of the Ganga, alleging that the PM who had once said, 'Ganga has called him' has made the Mother Ganga cry.
Also Read: India Will Administer 51.6 Crore Vaccines By July-August: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.