All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP Elections 2022: After Voluntary Retirement, Former ED Joint Director Joins BJP To Contest From Lucknow

Image Credit- Zeebiz, Twitter/Rajeshwar Singh

Politics
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Elections 2022: After Voluntary Retirement, Former ED Joint Director Joins BJP To Contest From Lucknow

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  3 Feb 2022 6:55 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-03T13:50:40+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Rajeshwar Singh gets the party ticket a day after he took voluntary retirement from services to enter politics with the BJP. He will contest from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In its latest list of candidates for the nearing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former joint director of the Enforcement Directorate Rajeshwar Singh from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow. Singh gets the party ticket a day after he took voluntary retirement from services to enter politics with the BJP.

Civil Service Career

Singh has a civil service career of more than two decades, during which he served for ten years in the UP police and the remaining 14 years in the ED. Singh applied for voluntary retirement service (VRS) late last year while he still had 11 years of service left. His VRS request was accepted on Monday, January 31, paving the way for his political debut.

VRS Approved

Singh shared an open letter on Twitter and informed that his request for VRS has been approved by the Government of India. He said on Twitter that his professional journey of 24 years has transitioned and expressed his gratitude to prominent leaders of BJP, Director ED and UP Police. "I have learned a lot while working with these organisations for so many years. I join the PMs mission to make India a Vishwa Guru, as a participant, to contribute with conviction and integrity in this process of nation-building," added Singh.

Rajeshwar Singh's candidature from the Sarojini Nagar constituency seat came at the cost of sitting Member of Legislative Assembly Swati Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for women's Welfare, Child Development & Nutrition. However, the two met and ensured to work together for the development of the area.

Statements So Far

After joining BJP, while speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Will take forward BJP's ideology. Party's ideology is the country's future. (CM) Yogi Ji is doing great work against 'mafias'. We need to support them. Need to control growing communalism."

He also told ANI, "We have to work for the youth & generate employment for them. The reason I joined BJP is that it is a nationalist party... Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight. BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh again... I will file my nomination tomorrow."

Rajeshwar Singh is the second senior IPS officer fielded by the BJP. Before Singh, IPS officer Asim Arun had recently quit his police service and joined the BJP to contest from native Kannauj.

Also Read: I&B Bans Malayalam News Channel; An Organised Attempt To Scrutinise A Particular Community?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
BJP 
UP Elections 
BJP Candidate 
Rajeshwar Singh 
Lucknow 
Elections 2022 
Civil Service 
IPS 
Politics 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X