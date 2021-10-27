Amit Shah Inaugurates 3-Day Conference On 20 Years Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Life

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27 addressed at the inaugural session of the three-day conference which is being conducted to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20 years of Political career. The three-day programme will commence from October 27 to October 29. The conference is being organised at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, a leadership development academy at the India International Centre.

BJP chief JP Nadda will be the chief guest for the concluding session of the Conference on the final day of the conference. Some of the prominent BJP leaders like Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi will also partake in the conference

"The main themes of this national conference include PM Modi's 'Art of Implementation,' reforms in education and skill development, landmark economic policies and outlooks (Modinomics), his approach to poverty alleviation and social welfare, his lead role in promoting science and technology, his transformative interventions in the agricultural sector, his foreign policy achievements to make India a 'leading power' in the world, his management of the Covid-19 pandemic and improvements in healthcare, and his uplifting agenda for social justice of weaker sections and gender equity," the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini was quoted as saying by Zee News.

PM Modi's Political Career

Narendra Modi headed the state government of Gujrat as Chief Minister for three consecutive terms, from the year 2001 to 2014. In 2014, Modi was touted as the Prime Minister candidate from BJP. He contested and won the election with a humungous mandate of 282 seats followed by which BJP won the election with 303 seats in 2019 and continued as the head of the government for the second consecutive term. Much before becoming the CM of Gujrat, Modi started his political journey as a member of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation.

