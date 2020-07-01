Uttar Pradesh: Police Officer Who Masturbated In Front Of Woman Arrested, Terminated From Service

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria who was caught on camera masturbating in front of a woman complainant has now been arrested. Fed up with the officer's disgusting behaviour over days, the women had recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media.

Post the incident the accused Bhishma Pal Singh Yadav was terminated from his position of Station House Officer at Bhatni Police Station. Yadav absconded right after his termination. Deoria SP Shri Pati Mishra had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to help find the absconding inspector. The police sources told the New Indian Express that Yadav has now been arrested.

Yadav is charged under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law), 354-A (sexual harassment), and 509 (act with intent to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

The video of the incident had angered the locals in the area who called for action against the officer. In response, Superintendent of Police Deoria informed that an FIR was registered against the officer and he was suspended with immediate effect.

The woman had alleged that Yadav was touching himself inappropriately in front of her when she was taken to his chamber to lodge the complaint. According to the India Today report, this is not the first case of SHO misbehaving with the complainant in the office.

The woman had been frequently going to the police station to file a complaint about a land dispute.

She overlooked his behaviour a few times, but this time she was accompanied by her family members to the station and decided to take Yadav to the task and shot the video from a hidden camera. The officer was seen misbehaving even in the presence of the family.

"I ignored his misbehaviour for the first 2-3 times and wanted him to lodge our land dispute case. But then a woman relative said that she also faced a similar incident at the hands of this officer. This is when I decided to film him," the woman informed the media.

Another police official of Deoria told the media that the initial investigation had revealed that the video was recorded on June 22, where the officer was seen masturbating on his chair while the family was talking about a land dispute among each other.

Earlier, Bhishma Pal Singh Yadav has also been suspended from Salempur Kotwali police station, right after two days of his transfer in the area.

