Tripura: COVID Centre Patients Spit At Doctor, Abuse Her For Admitting More People

Patients admitted at a COVID care centre in West Tripura district allegedly harassed and spat at a woman doctor when she went to the centre to admit more patients, the police said on Monday, July 27.

West Tripura District Surveillance Officer Dr Sangita Chakraborty had gone to the COVID Care Centre set up at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on Friday to admit five women with newborn babies. Alleging that the facility had reached full occupancy, a group of patients said they would not allow any new admission, the police said.

When the doctors at the facility tried to convince the patients, they allegedly abused and spat at Dr Chakraborty. They also threatened to infect her with coronavirus, reported NDTV.



Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident after it was brought to their notice by Health department officials.

"The police have started an investigation into the incident and could identify two people from CCTV camera footage. We would wait for the patients who were involved in the incident to recover from the disease and then initiate action," Manik Lal Das, Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura said.

According to officials, the COVID Care Centre in West Tripura district has a capacity of 300 beds. When Dr Chakraborty had gone to the facility to admit five people, 270 patients were admitted at the facility.

The All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) has demanded exemplary punishment for the patients who abused and spat on the doctor.

"The patients not only abused her (Chakraborty) but also tried to infect her with deadly coronavirus. They spat on her with the motive of infecting her," Dr Kanak Chowdhury, general secretary of ATGDA, West Tripura district unit said.