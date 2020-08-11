Shortage Of Over 100 Doctors Amid Rapid Rise In COVID Cases Worries Meghalaya Government

Meghalaya is facing a shortage of over 100 doctors amid the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and is struggling to fill the vacant posts.



An official said that even though the state government had given advertisement for filling up the vacant posts, very few people turned up.

"There is a shortage of more than 100 doctors as per the present vacant posts. The health department could not even get 50 doctors to appoint on a contractual basis for tackling the COVID-19 situation," NDTV quoted Health Services director Aman War as saying.

"We have advertised for the post of doctors in the state as well as outside the state but no one had come forward (to apply)," he said.

Currently, there are over 800 doctors in different government hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Public Health Centres (PHCs) across the state, all of whom are actively working to fight the crisis.

The shortage, according to the official, is mainly because several doctors are refusing to work in state government hospitals after completing their medical education.

"Over ₹3 crore was collected as bond amount penalty from such doctors in two years," War said. He added that although the bond amount has been increased to ₹30 lakh, many doctors are still refusing to join state government hospitals.

