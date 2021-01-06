Northeast India

Assam: Mising Tribe's Protest Demanding Permanent Rehabilitation Enters Third Week

The tribe's movement to find a permanent home has been ongoing for the last 70 years since a massive earthquake ravaged the state in 1950.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   6 Jan 2021 5:47 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Assam: Mising Tribes Protest Demanding Permanent Rehabilitation Enters Third Week

Image Credit: Twitter 

The protest by the villagers of Laika and Dodhia in Assam's Tinsukia district for permanent rehabilitation of 1,480 families has been going on for around three weeks now.

Nearly 2,000 people from Assam's Mising tribe have been protesting outside the Tinsukia deputy commissioner's office since December 21. However, their movement to find a permanent home has been ongoing for the last 70 years since a massive earthquake ravaged the state in 1950, reported Northeast Now.

Following the destruction in 1950, the villagers belonging to the indigenous Mising tribe were given temporary rehabilitation facility in the Dibru forest reserve and have not had permanent housing ever since. Most of the people of the two villages were relocated from the Murkongselek area of Dhemaji district.

The protesters have set up relief camps at Lezaihola Borguri near the office of the Tinsukia deputy commissioner to pressurise the district administration for fulfilling their demands.

"We have also sent a six-member team to Guwahati to meet chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss the issue of rehabilitation of 1,480 families of these villages," Apio Taid, a member of Laika and Dodhia Rehabilitation Committee said.

"We have been living in the makeshift camps for the past 10 and due to the cold, some of the protesters have fallen ill. We will continue with the protest until our demands are met," said a protestor.

The protesters, including children and the elderly, are staying in tarpaulin tents that aren't enough for the protection against cold. They are also running out of food, surviving on rations supplied by social organisations such as the Takam Mising Porin Kebang, or the All Mising students Union.

The tribe has been living in the forest villages and has remained cut off from the mainland – without access to basic facilities

Also Read: One Year After JNU Attack, No Action Against Masked Goons Who Attacked Students, Professors

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian